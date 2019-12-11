Itasca Capital Announces Voting Results for its 2019 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: ICL) (the "Company" or "Itasca") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on December 11, 2019. All resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including the election of the Company's directors: Hassan R. Baqar, D. Kyle Cerminara, Richard E. Govignon, Lewis M. Johnson, Andrew McIntyre, R. Michael Powell and Larry G. Swets, Jr.

Incumbent directors Edward H. Benford and John T. Fitzgerald did not seek re-election at the Meeting and Richard E. Govignon was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time.

Management Comments:

Larry G. Swets, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We thank Edward and John for their time on the Board and wish them all the best. We welcome Richard to the Board and look forward to working him".

