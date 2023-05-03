ITALMOPA EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL 'PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE' PROGRAM TO CANADA

The EU-sponsored program will exhibit at SIAL Toronto and conduct experiential and educational activations for consumers, media and culinary professionals

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) is extending the reach of its Pure Flour from Europe program into Canada to promote the safety, versatility and superior quality of Italian and European organic flour and semolina. Co-funded by the European Union, ITALMOPA's program launched in 2021 at SIAL India and rolled into the United States last year.

"The EU and member country Italy are at the vanguard of food safety, quality and environmental sustainability, which elevates almost all culinary creations," said ITALMOPA President Andrea Valente. "This centuries-old mastery, coupled with modern production technologies and EU's stringent standards, yields the highest quality flour and semolina available for professional chefs and bakers and discerning consumers."

Valente says the campaign addresses the growing worldwide demand for nutritious, eco-friendly ingredients grown without synthetic fertilizers. Organic flour and semolina from ITALMOPA member companies deliver on all these attributes.

Beginning in May, Canadian culinary professionals, opinion leaders, distributors and retailers, food journalists and content creators, and consumers preferring premium organic, sustainable flours and semolina will experience the benefits of the Pure Flour from Europe program.

ITALMOPA will exhibit at SIAL Canada in Toronto's Enercare Centre May 9-11. At Booths 819, 821 and 823, attendees can see cooking demonstrations and taste the culinary delights of handmade pasta using Italian flour.

ITALMOPA will also host a series of events at Eataly Toronto (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M4W 1A6), including private culinary workshops with professional chefs and a dinner and educational presentation for media, influencers, digital content creators and industry leaders in retail and distribution. Additionally, ITALMOPA will offer in-store consumer promotions May 8-14, including product education and an opportunity to win products, cookbooks and campaign merchandise.

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft durum for the production of flour and semolina for pasta, breads, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.eu

