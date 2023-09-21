Italian-inspired "Bar" to Open in Henry Singer Flagship

Celebrated chef Daniel Costa helps bring European "vibe" to shopping experience

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Renowned restaurateur Daniel Costa and Henry Singer Fashion Group today announced Bar Henry, a European-inspired, all-day licenced café that will elevate the iconic luxury brand's shopping experience.

The joint venture will be a destination within a destination at Henry Singer's flagship store, launching later this year in Edmonton's downtown ICE District.

"Daniel is an incredible chef who brings his passion and inspiration to Bar Henry with a thoughtful and creative presentation of coffee, food, wine and cocktails," says Jordan Singer, president of Henry Singer. "We are creating a warm and sophisticated space, with an intimate energy found in the typical European or Italian bar, which isn't the bar or pub you think of in Canada."

Borrowed from English, the "bar" usually refers to a café that serves espressos by day, and wine and cocktails at night. Also on the menu are snacks, which Costa, founder of Bar Bricco, Uccellino and Corso 32, calls "spuntino," in Italian.

"It's a concept we are inspired by, that we've experienced, particularly in northern Italy," says Costa, whose Italian roots are in Campania. "The food is snacky, light and quick bites, but the pace is leisurely and a place where we want people to feel like it is their second home."

Like the Singer brand – noted for crafted luxury clothing that's hand-selected, piece by piece – curated excellence will extend to Bar Henry. The Bricco team will create a concise, quality-driven cocktail and wine list focusing on small producers from Italy, France and Spain.

The partnership between Bar Bricco and the Singer group is an alignment of vision and values. The shared clientele will immediately understand the "vibe" of Bar Henry and adopt a visit as part of their shopping ritual, says Costa, who has always been passionate about the aperitivo bar concept.

The flagship store revolutionizes retail shopping by creating a "Henry Singer Multiverse," drawing people physically into the space, adds Singer, who envisions a procession of experiences as customers flow through the store.

Henry Singer is the anchor tenant of Western Canada's tallest highrise, the new Stantec Tower in ICE District, one of Canada's largest mixed-use projects. Bar Henry sits on the store's northwest corner, with its own street entrance.

The intimate café seats about 30 people in a post-modernist Italian-designed space, with dark graphite tile and burlwood wall panels, back-lit with warm lighting. The furnishings are styled to bring in the classic Italian flavour of the modern man, featuring leather, tubular steel swing chairs and chrome finishes.

In a trifecta of Edmonton talent, a local roastery will offer a bespoke brand of roasted coffee beans, available exclusively at Bar Henry.

'We are bringing together the most interesting, talented and creative local partners to complete this unique layered experience," said Singer, who studied at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology. He is the third generation to leave his mark on the family business – a brand that has successfully evolved to meet the "modern man's" needs of each decade.

In 1938, with just $300 in his pocket, Henry Singer, Jordan's grandfather, opened a modest made-to-measure shop around the corner from the $500-million Stantec Tower.

Today, Henry Singer is the largest independent family-owned retailer in the country. The launch of its new flagship helps mark the brand's 85th birthday year.

ABOUT HENRY SINGER

Henry Singer Fashion Group (Henry Singer), Alberta's premier menswear retailer, was founded in Edmonton in 1938 by legendary personality and community leader Henry Singer. Since its establishment, Henry Singer has expanded to include a city center store in both Edmonton and Calgary, in addition to its e-commerce platform. For three generations, Henry Singer has helped men make their own fashion statements, by offering the world's finest brands and delivering a tradition of superior fit and service in exceptional store environments. For more information on Henry Singer, please visit www.henrysinger.com.

