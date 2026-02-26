Colorectal Cancer Canada Calls for a Clear Commitment from Provinces and Territories to Lower the Screening Age to 45

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - As Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month begins, Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is calling on provincial and territorial governments to commit to lowering the routine colorectal cancer screening age to 45 for average-risk Canadians, a change experts say is urgently needed to reflect rising rates of the disease among younger adults.

"The data is unequivocal: colorectal cancer is affecting younger Canadians at an alarming rate. Delaying changes to our provincial and territorial screening programs is a risk we cannot afford. Every year of inaction leads to later-stage diagnoses, more aggressive treatments, and preventable loss of life", says Barry D. Stein, President & CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada.

The call to action will culminate in a national advocacy day on Parliament Hill on March 10, for This March we March , where patients, survivors, healthcare professionals, and advocates from across the country will meet with policymakers to press for immediate reform. Policymakers across Canada need to act now to protect the next generation of Canadians and align national guidelines with the evolving reality of this disease.

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer in Adults Under 50 Signals Need for Policy Reform

A landmark study published by the American Cancer Society reports that colorectal cancer (CRC) is now the leading cause of cancer-related death among individuals under the age of 50 in the United States. This trend is mirrored in Canada with incidence rates steadily increasing among adults aged 45 to 49.

Despite this rise, all provincial screening programs still begin at age 50, leaving a growing at-risk population without access to routine, organized screening. Epidemiological modeling and international evidence demonstrate that lowering the screening age to 45 significantly improves survival rates while reducing long-term healthcare costs through early intervention and prevention.

Failure to modernize screening guidelines risks widening the gap between evidence and practice with preventable human and economic consequences.

A National Campaign Launched to Lower the Screening Age at 45

Last June, CCC officially launched its national campaign #Screenat45 calling for the colorectal cancer screening age to be lowered to 45 for average risk individuals. Since its launch, CCC has actively engaged provincial and federal health ministries, along with public health leaders across the country, to underscore the urgent need for this change and encourage modeling in all provinces as a precursor to effecting this change.

To support its advocacy efforts, CCC collaborated with the Brenner Research Group at the University of Calgary to leverage their advanced modeling expertise to generate robust, evidence-based projections to assist decision makers across Canada. Available modeling shows that lowering the screening age would detect thousands of additional cases earlier, significantly reducing the burden of advanced disease.

Join the Conversation and Go Get Screened

Despite being preventable and highly treatable when detected early, too many Canadians are falling behind on recommended biennial colorectal cancer screening.

CCC is asking Canadians at average risk between the ages of 50 and 74, in accordance with current guidelines, to stay up to date with their screening utilizing the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), a simple at-home test that can detect early signs of disease.

As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CCC is also encouraging Canadians to help raise awareness by taking part in Dress in Blue Day on March 6 and posting pictures of yourself, friends, family and co-workers in Blue on your social media. Local landmarks across the country will light up in blue to further increase awareness.

Join the "colonversation" and talk about colorectal cancer prevention, and honour those touched by the disease on social media with the hashtags: #SaveButts #GetScreened #Screenat45

Colorectal Cancer Facts

Second leading cause of cancer death in Canada for men and women combined

Fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer

Estimated 26,400 Canadians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, 50% of whom are working age individuals

will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, 50% of whom are working age individuals Approximately 9,100 deaths annually

On average, 72 Canadians are diagnosed and 25 die every day

Source: https://www.colorectalcancercanada.com/colorectal-cancer/statistics/

About Colorectal Cancer Canada

Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is Canada's national colorectal cancer patient led non-for-profit organization. Since 1998, it has been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's mission is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.

Website : www.colorectalcancercanada.com

Social: Facebook, Instagram, X : @coloncanada

