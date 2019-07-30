It's time for Ontario News Now (ONN) to be turned OFF: OPSEU President Thomas

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - It's time for Doug Ford to stop bankrolling his propaganda machine with taxpayer dollars, said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas after the latest scandal featuring Ontario News Now.

"Talk about blurred ethical boundaries," said Thomas. "For a premier that's been plagued by a string of lobbying and appointment scandals, you'd think he'd learn a lesson about power and patronage, especially since Dean French isn't around to blame anymore.

"Ford's latest imbibe bribe proves he's just squeaking by with a little help from – and for - his friends."

President Thomas says Ford's gravy train is full steam ahead, after his taxpayer-funded ONN was caught pumping out promotional videos for companies whose executives have donated to the PC Party, like the Pelee Island Winery's Walter Schmoranz.

"It's like the mob has taken over Queen's Park and their main trade is in alcohol and cannabis," said Thomas. "The premier says he can't be bought, but the latest ONN scandal proves that airtime on his propaganda network definitely can be.

"There's never been a more scandal-plagued and toxic government in Ontario," said Thomas. "Maybe this is par for the course for Ford, but Ontarians deserve better. They deserve a government that listens to the people, not just the highest bidder."

OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says it's a great deal for these companies. "Pay-for-play allows them to cozy up with the Ford administration to push forward their corporate agendas – like privatizing the sale and distribution of alcohol - and they get taxpayer-subsidized advertising thrown in to sweeten the deal.

"Ford builds up his elite insider base, while the rest of us are left in the dust," said Almeida. "Clearly, Ford only cares about 'the people' who donate to the Party, which explains why he still won't meet with us."

"The people of Ontario shouldn't be forced to pay for Ford's propaganda," said Thomas. "It's time for the taxpayer-funded and corrupted ONN to be turned OFF."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

