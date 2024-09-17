It's time for a frank conversation about the future of farming in Canada

The Ag Podcast, a new series supported by Co-operators, meets farmers where they are– on the cusp of massive changes–with a focus on practical insights for resilience.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, marks the launch of The Ag Podcast, a new series about the challenges and opportunities facing farmers and their communities in the context of major generational, economic, and environmental transitions. Hosted by agricultural communications leader, Crystal Mackay, the podcast features frank conversations about farming in Canada, from succession planning and soil health to human resources and regenerative agriculture.

Drawing on the perspectives of agricultural innovators, experts, and passionate advocates, the Ag Podcast highlights how farmers are adapting to overlapping waves of change, while providing actionable information and useful guidance for farmers from farmers and those dedicated to supporting them.

The average age of a Canadian farmer is 56 years old, and, according to one study, approximately 40% of Canadian farm operators will retire by 2033.[1] Generational turnover is one of the most significant issues facing the future of farming, and that shift is happening against the backdrop of massive evolutions in technology and increasingly unpredictable and volatile weather and climate conditions.

"What will it take to face these challenges? These are the kind of real-life discussions we need to have out in the open - as farmers and as Canadians," says host Crystal Mackay, who has dedicated her life to helping people better understand farmers and agriculture. "Farming is a tough job - but it's also filled with tough, smart, and innovative people. Our aim with this podcast is to discuss ideas and show how farmers are responding to these big changes - in ways that are practical and manageable."

Co-operators roots reach back 80 years to a time when protecting Canadian farmers and their way of life was its only responsibility. Over the years, the organization has grown along with the Canadian agricultural community and now, Co-operators is the fourth largest property and casualty insurer in Canada responsible for safeguarding nearly 1 million homes and more than 40,000 farms. "We remember our founding principles: farming is more than a business, it's a life's work," says Chad Park, Vice President of Sustainability and Citizenship at Co-operators. "As a co-operative focused on supporting our clients and communities with the tools and resources they need to achieve financial security, we hope this podcast series provides listeners with valuable insight and educates them on the steps required to ensure their legacy is sustainable now and resilient for the future."

The Ag Podcast, airing Tuesdays this fall, is produced by Generate Canada with support from Co-operators and the Smart Prosperity Institute.

ABOUT GENERATE CANADA

Generate Canada (formerly The Natural Step Canada) is one of the country's first and most impactful charitable organizations focused on the intersection of environmental, social, and economic prosperity. We connect problem-solvers to generate solutions to the most complex challenges of our time: advancing climate-smart agriculture, driving investment in nature, accelerating our energy transition, and eliminating waste and pollution from our supply chains. Together with our partners, we are working to achieve a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature's limits.

ABOUT CO-OPERATORS

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $65 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadian since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada.

ABOUT SMART PROSPERITY INSTITUTE

The Smart Prosperity Institute is Canada's largest policy think tank and global research network focused on the environment and the economy. We believe that a thriving planet and its people are the pillars of true economic prosperity. Based at the University of Ottawa, we conduct leading-edge research and innovate policies and market solutions to improve environmental, economic and social outcomes for Canada.

