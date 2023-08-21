IT'S SCIENCE: EXPERTS AGREE BURGERS ARE #BETTERWITHPEPSI

Pepsi® Canada and Harvey's Celebrate National Burger Day

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Pepsi® has always known that Canada's favourite foods, like poutine, ribs, and burgers go #BetterWithPepsi. On National Burger Day (August 24, 2023), Pepsi is revealing that the optimal flavour combination of hamburgers and Pepsi is rooted in science and encouraging Canadians to try it for themselves, in partnership with Harvey's, nationwide.

Pepsi® Canada and Harvey’s Celebrate National Burger Day (CNW Group/PepsiCo Canada)

Chef Kyle Shadix, CRC, MS, RD and former Chopped contestant knows the "no-brainer" way to eat a burger is with a refreshing ice-cold Pepsi cola. "The signature flavour and bright citrus blend of Pepsi cuts through the fat and gives a juicy hamburger a fresh, clean and delightful taste," said Kyle Shadix, PepsiCo's Corporate Executive Research Chef for Global Beverages. "It's a classic kitchen trick us chefs use. Just by adding a touch of citrus, you can heighten flavour, add brightness and lift the entire flavour profile of foods and beverages."

Pepsi is so confident that burgers are #BetterWithPepsi, the brand is taking burger enjoyment to the next level with the world's first Pepsi-infused condiment, Pepsi® Colachup, a twist on Canada's favourite condiment – ketchup. This enticing creation is giving fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their burger. With more than two-thirds of Canadians saying that ketchup is their top condiment on burgers1, there's no doubt Canadians will be eager to try the mouthwatering combination.

"We know that burgers are Better With Pepsi. That's why we're giving burger-lovers a chance to taste the delicious flavour of an iced-cold Pepsi cola on top of their favourite Harvey's burger, first-hand," said Reid Black, Senior Director, PepsiCo Beverages Canada. "We created Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well Harvey's burgers and Pepsi go together."

As burger experts, Harvey's is elevating the consumer experience of enjoying a hamburger this summer. "The Harvey's RV tour was created to connect with our community around the love for a tasty Harvey's burger made specially to each consumers' liking. Harvey's is all about building a burger the way you like it, and the addition of Pepsi Colachup makes it even better," said Adrianne Largo, Vice President of Marketing, Harvey's. "Celebrating National Burger Day with Pepsi is a delicious collaboration all around."

_________________________________ 1 These are the findings of a survey conducted by PepsiCo from April 20th to 22nd, 2023 among a representative sample of 1,510 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Toronto Fans Try Pepsi® Colachup

On National Burger Day, August 24, fans can visit the Harvey's RV Tour in Toronto at Yonge and Dundas Square from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT for the first taste.

Fans are encouraged to come by to enjoy a complimentary classic Harvey's Angus or Veggie burger paired with a refreshing Pepsi Zero Sugar cola and be among the first in Canada to try Pepsi Colachup, while supplies last.

National Burger Day Nationwide

Fans unable to attend the National Burger Day celebration in Toronto can still experience the joy of Pepsi cola and a Harvey's burger. Starting on National Burger Day and continuing all weekend long, through to Monday, August 28, fans can snap a photo of their favourite foods that go #BetterWithPepsi and tag @PepsiCanada. The first 100 fans each day will receive a $20 Harvey's gift card to try a free Pepsi Zero Sugar cola and Angus burger. Follow along on social @PepsiCanada.

The #BetterWithPepsi Creative Campaign

The burger promotion and limited-edition Pepsi Colachup is the latest iteration of the brand's Better With Pepsi creative campaign, which launched this year with Canada's favourite foods - ribs, burgers, hot dogs, poutine, chicken biryani and hot pot. Alongside these six new creative assets for the #BetterWithPepsi program, Pepsi debuted online spots titled "Better With Pepsi Cola | Hot Dogs" and filmed at a uniquely Canadian casse-croûte in Quebec for the poutine spot "Meilleur avec du cola Pepsi | Poutine." Better With Pepsi is more than a tagline for the brand, it's an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day with their favourite foods.

