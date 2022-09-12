It's Official! Symple Loans Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification®

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Symple Loans, a progressive fintech company that provides a fully digital borrowing experience along with lower interest rates for prime and super-prime Canadian consumers, is pleased to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current colleagues say about their experience working at Symple, after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. View the Symple profile on Great Place to Work here.

An impressive 91% of employees said Symple Loans is a great place to work. Results also showed 91% of team members feel respected and 96% said camaraderie is a key component of the Symple culture.

"Our team is the heart of Symple Loans, which is why this recognition is so meaningful to us," says David Gold, President and COO of Symple Loans. "Symple colleagues go above and beyond to help lower the cost of borrowing for Canadians and pave the way for Symple to disrupt the Canadian lending landscape in Canada. I am inspired everyday by the creativity, ingenuity, commitment, and dedication of our team and it's why we strive to offer a workplace culture that is inclusive, supportive, and fulfilling to everyone."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Symple believes in putting its people first. In addition to a comprehensive and flexible benefits package, including full health and dental benefits with extra rewards like eyeglasses and 100% prescription fully paid by Symple, the company also offers several programs that help employees focus on the health and wellbeing of themselves and their families. These include a hybrid work initiative, a competitive paid time off policy and a continuing education benefits program.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Symple Loans:

Symple Loans launched in Canada in 2021 and is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company uses its state-of-the-art digital lending platform, advanced analytics, and global best practices to offer unsecured personal loans funded by institutional investors. Symple Loans is a subsidiary of Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX: LFS) a leading consumer finance business in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, offering 2.6 million customers a broad range of finance products including personal loans, credit cards, insurance, and interest-free promotional and retail offers. Visit Sympleloans.ca for more information.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

