It's official, RSM Canada is a Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, is proud to announce that the firm has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"Along with certification, we achieved a score of 84% as measured by The Great Place to Work Trust Index©," said Harry Blum, national managing partner for RSM Canada. "The Trust Index© measures the level of trust in the workplace by focusing on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. It goes on to define a great workplace as one where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in the work they do, and enjoy the people with whom they work. While I have always believed this to be true for RSM Canada, it's great to see the evidence of that and even better, hearing and seeing it from our employees."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says, "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to

Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by

The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the

benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding

workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.



About RSM Canada:

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contact: Stephen Colle, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, 416-939-6649, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rsmcanada.com/

