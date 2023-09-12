Children and their parents are invited to come help Petiole learn new skills and practice their own sorcery technique! There'll be a wand handling class, potions workshop, the power of squash revealed and Magic Steps Circuit—everything is set to wow Kalbacius! Visitors will also have the opportunity to see a play featuring none other than Frisson l'écureuil (Scaredy Squirrel), a much-loved children's book character created by author Mélanie Watt. A fun, bewitching time awaits you!

Sorcerer's Haven

Main Greenhouse – Daily, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guided activity between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, and between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on weekends

The sorcerer's haven is home to a menagerie of strange creatures. As harvest season comes to a close at the Jardin botanique, Kalbacius has gathered a wide variety of squashes to exercise his powers.

You can see Batterfluff, bizarre gourds and cat-spiders; discover a strange vegetable garden and a chilling tunnel; keep an eye out for bewitched creatures and meet Kalbacius (who's always busy studying our world) and his apprentice Petiole, who's curious to learn sorcery skills!

Classes are in session!

Main Greenhouse

Classes offered daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wand handling

Learn how to wield a magic wand and master its unsuspected powers!

The power of squash revealed

The large cucurbits family has much to reveal at Halloween. Learn about the different types of squash and their secret powers to help you hone your witchcraft skills!

PULL OUT YOUR BOOK OF SPELLS and join in the fun!

Potions Workshop

Hospitality Greenhouse – Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here, it's all about experimenting! To become a sorcerer, you first have to master the art of potion-making. The plant witchery class is a program requirement for all apprentices. This potions workshop puts the focus on plants and the power of the imagination!

Illustration: Mélanie Watt

Frisson l'écureuil et la course aux bonbons

Play for children aged 4 to 8

Frisson l'écureuil (Scaredy Squirrel), a character created by author Mélanie Watt, is worried: How do you prepare for the scariest day of the year when you're afraid of everything? Will he be ready to go trick-or-treating?

Auditorium – In French only

Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, Oct. 10 to 13 and Oct. 31: at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 7, 8, 9 and Oct. 14 to 30: at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Space limited. Specific tickets (free) can be reserved online. Valid upon presentation of a Jardin botanique or Gardens of Light admission ticket for the same date. Passes also available at the Welcome Desk, subject to availability. Reservations recommended for groups (514-868-3000).

Outdoor activities

Magic Steps Circuit

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With guided activities Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday (and Sunday October 8), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Have fun exploring and searching the garden for creatures that have escaped from Kalbacius's clutches and run away. Fun activity for the whole family!

KOWAI! Des histoires à faire peur…– for children aged 4 to 8

Japanese Pavilion — Monday to Friday, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Japanese folklore teems with spooky characters: ogres, witches, spirits and demons. Are you brave enough to listen to tales of their evil deeds? Yield to the charm and power of kamishibai—Japanese paper theatre. Your imagination will take care of the rest!

Online ticketing and schedule

Two for one! Gardens of Light (Jardins de lumière) continues until October 31. Take advantage of your visit to combine two magical events at the Jardin botanique. Tickets for Gardens of Light provide all-day access to the outdoor gardens and greenhouses. The Gardens of Light visit takes place at the time indicated on your ticket. Online ticketing

We are grateful to the Friends of the Garden for their financial support for the Halloween shivers activities.

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

