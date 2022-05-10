It's game time Ontario: NorthStar Bets is now live!

NorthStar Bets puts consumers at the centre of an immersive and content-driven experience that gives them access to data, insights and analysis to help inform their betting choices – all within one platform. Consumers can enjoy a truly unique online gaming experience filled with exclusive content that caters to their individual preferences and interests.

"NorthStar Bets was designed and built for Ontarians and as an Ontario-based company, we're excited to launch in our home province," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner, NorthStar Gaming. "We hope to inspire a sense of home team pride amongst our customers as they discover and engage with our platform and NorthStar Bets content. We're confident Ontarians will enjoy the unmatched user experience that NorthStar Bets' immersive betting and gaming platform provides."

Recognizing the importance of relevant and timely content creation, NorthStar Gaming entered into an omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation allowing NorthStar Bets users and readers of thestar.com have access to real-time sports betting and wagering content created by the NorthStar Bets content team at thestar.com/sports/sports-betting. NorthStar Bets' Senior NHL Insider Chris Johnston headlines the NorthStar Bets content team and provides exclusive insights and commentary for the platform's consumers.

"NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to our partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. This is a unique position for our brand and something we expect will resonate with consumers," added Moskowitz.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

