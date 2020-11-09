It's A Parents' Playground! Hudson's Bay Creates Baby-Focused Showrooms, Opens Mastermind Toys Pop Ups In Toronto And Launches Exciting New Kids' Brands

As well, Hudson's Bay is growing its kids' experience to encompass the milestone moments that reflect how kids experience the world—from growth stages, to play, school and more—through exciting new and exclusive brand launches, adding to the country's largest assortment of coveted global and exclusive brands.

BRAND SPOTLIGHT:

Seed Heritage

Premium Australian retailer Seed Heritage will launch its stylish, sought-after children's fashion collections in Canada for the first time, through thebay.com on November 13. The brand prides itself on creating coveted collections with simple silhouettes that feature elements of whimsy, made from easy-to-care-for natural fabrics, perfect for the curious child with a bold spirit.

"Founded 20 years ago, we are a much-loved brand across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore, so the expansion into Canada felt like a natural progression for Seed Heritage," says Denise Haughey, Brand General Manager for Seed Heritage. "We're thrilled to be able to bring our childrenswear collection to the Hudson's Bay customer as we begin an exciting new chapter in Canada for Seed Heritage."

Mastermind Toys

New to the toy lineup, Hudson's Bay welcomes Mastermind Toys, Canada's Authority on Play, to its Yorkdale and Sherway Gardens locations just in time for the holidays—from November 6 through the end of December. The 1000 sq ft. pop-up shops are home to Mastermind Toys' incredible assortment and signature gift wrap.

"We are proud to partner with another iconic Canadian retailer to bring wonder of all sizes to more families, kids, and kids-at-heart this holiday season," says Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "With Canadians celebrating family milestones and holiday traditions, old and new, Mastermind Toys offers world-class curation for gift givers to find the best toys, books, puzzles, and games for everyone on their shopping list."

"Hudson's Bay is creating an inclusive and seamless shopping experience that delivers for the whole family," says Laura Janney, SVP Apparel, Hudson's Bay. "Through store innovations, enhanced experiences, and expansions in the kids' department to include standout brands, like Seed Heritage and Mastermind Toys, Hudson's Bay is the national brand destination for kids' products at every stage of their lives."

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

HUDSON'S BAY MEDIA OFFICE

Tiffany Bourré Jessie Reed DVP, Communications & PR Specialist, Communications [email protected] [email protected] 416-571-1301 416-434-1540

SOURCE Hudson's Bay