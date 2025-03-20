IT Management Accelerator Programs Launched by Info-Tech Research Group to Help IT Leaders Drive Transformation

Info-Tech Research Group has introduced its refreshed 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs to provide IT leaders with structured, hands-on training tailored to their specific roles. These programs deliver expert guidance, collaborative learning, and actionable roadmaps to help IT executives and functional leaders drive organizational success and IT transformation.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the launch of its 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs, a training initiative intended for CIOs, IT executives, directors, and functional leads, designed to provide structured, role-specific strategies to drive measurable business success across key IT domains. These immersive, high-impact programs offer IT executives and functional leaders the tools required to overcome key challenges, from aligning IT metrics with organizational goals to fostering collaboration and optimizing performance.

Each five-day accelerator program is tailored to seven critical IT domains: CIO leadership, applications, infrastructure, security, data, AI, and project management. Participants in every program will gain practical knowledge and take-home roadmaps that directly address their most pressing challenges.

"IT leaders today don't need more theory; they need real-world, role-specific solutions they can implement immediately," says Isabelle Hertanto, AVP of Research Development at Info-Tech Research Group. "With Info-Tech's accelerator programs, we are providing a structured approach that helps IT executives and functional leaders fast-track their strategies, strengthen collaboration, and align IT with business outcomes."

Key Benefits of Info-Tech's 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs

The firm's 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs are designed to tackle the real-world issues that IT leaders face daily and offer a practical alternative to generic IT training. Through expert-led discussions, interactive activities, and proven frameworks, participants will develop a structured plan to drive IT transformation in their organizations.

Some of the key benefits of Info-Tech's programs include:

Role-specific training: Participants engage in focused learning experiences tailored to their discipline, ensuring relevance and immediate applicability.

Hands-on, collaborative learning: Practical activities and peer discussions reinforce strategic execution and real-world impact.

Practical activities and peer discussions reinforce strategic execution and real-world impact. Actionable roadmaps: Each program is designed to equip IT leaders with a structured, take-home plan for executing IT transformation and operational improvements.

Industry expert guidance: Sessions are led by Info-Tech's subject matter experts, who share best practices and proven methodologies.

Sessions are led by Info-Tech's subject matter experts, who share best practices and proven methodologies. Accelerated impact: In just five days, IT professionals gain insights that would otherwise take years of experience to develop, giving them a competitive edge in IT strategy and execution.

As IT departments face increasing demands for agility, efficiency, and innovation, Info-Tech's 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs provide a proven framework for IT professionals to strengthen leadership, optimize operations, and drive digital transformation in their organizations.

For more information and to view the dates for the upcoming spring accelerator programs, please visit Info-Tech's 5-Day IT Management Accelerator Programs landing page.

To gain exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on any of the accelerator programs or the topics they cover, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

