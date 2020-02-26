IT Consulting Firm auticon Expands Operations in Toronto in Collaboration with Deloitte Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - auticon, a global IT consulting firm employing highly skilled adults on the autism spectrum, today announced it is expanding its Canadian operations into Toronto with client, Deloitte. An initial deployment of six to ten auticon consultants will work with Deloitte clients by providing technical skills that include quality assurance and testing, extract, transform, and load services (ETL), and data science.

auticon recognizes that adults on the autism spectrum often have higher education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and the talents for a career in information technology. Despite this, many find it difficult to secure or maintain employment. To help them succeed, auticon pairs its IT consultants with job coaches who provide a compassionate management style. auticon views the employment of its IT consultants as a win-win-win for clients, the autism community, and society.

Canadian Growth

In 2019, auticon opened an office in Montréal and followed quickly with the acquisition of Meticulon's IT consulting division in Calgary. With Deloitte, auticon Canada will expand operations into the Toronto market. A global hub for IT and new media development, Toronto employs over 90,000 in the technology sector, contributing more than $8B in annual employee wages. (Source: Toronto.ca) In 2018, a study by CBRE Group called Toronto "North America's fastest-growing technology market" and a potential solution to the North American tech-talent gap. Adding to the labour pool, CBC News reports an 86% unemployment rate among autistic adults on the autism spectrum.

"Focusing on abilities, rather than disabilities, gives us access to the best talent so that we can serve our clients better," said Ken Fredeen, General Counsel, Deloitte. "Joining forces with auticon to bring highly skilled technical resources to our clients' projects is a win-win-win proposition. It just makes good business sense and is the right thing to do."

"Deloitte has been recognized as an award-winning, diverse workplace and we are committed to continuing to expand our diversity hiring practices," commented Roland Labuhn, Digital Practice Partner, Deloitte. "Our target of hiring a minimum of 50 skilled colleagues on the autism spectrum will enable our business to continue to grow, deepen our cultural and neurodiversity and provide a viable career path for our new colleagues."

"auticon's ongoing mission is to create sustainable careers for the vast numbers of underemployed, highly gifted adults on the autism spectrum," said Garth Johnson, CEO, auticon Canada. "We are delighted to work with Deloitte who shares our belief that the autism advantage for business is real and measurable."

"Genuine congratulations to Deloitte for leading the way in our country," added Andreas Souvaliotis, prominent autistic Canadian entrepreneur and auticon advisor. "When harnessed properly, neurodiversity can become an extremely valuable and uniquely powerful competitive niche for any organization."

About auticon

With a high demand for data quality and flawless software development, auticon provides a neurodiverse and agile workforce to improve our clients' IT projects. Our hybrid onsite and offsite teams utilize the cognitive benefits of autism to provide the sustained concentration and analytical mindset that makes us wired for success.

Our teams include fully-trained personnel specializing in software development, data analysis, quality assurance and testing, automation engineering, and more.

auticon has international offices in Germany, United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Italy, Australia and throughout the United Kingdom. Investors include Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Group Ltd., Felix and Susanne Porsche, Ananda Impact Ventures, Ferd AS, Yabeo Capital, and Ferst Capital Partners.

For more information visit www.auticon.ca.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 264,000 professionals—14,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm—make an impact that matters, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

