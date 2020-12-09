Issued and Outstanding 28,263,276 Common Shares - Litigation update regarding action against Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc., the Company, announces that its indirect Quebec subsidiary, Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., UMEI, has filed an Amended Motion to Institute Proceedings in Damages. This action was announced in the Company's press release dated 2 September, 2015. The Amended Motion will be appended to the Material Change Report to be filed in respect of this Release.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and Parks is added as a Defendant in the Amended Motion. The Attorney General of the Defendants, recently brought a second Motion to Dismiss UMEI's action. That Motion was dismissed. The Attorney General then sought leave to appeal that dismissal. The Company learned yesterday that the Quebec Court of Appeal dismissed the Attorney General's application for leave to appeal. The Amended Motion was approved by the Court which recently heard the second Motion to Dismiss the action.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which ,au cause the Company's results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, invest performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the day hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward looking statements.

