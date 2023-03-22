Israel Ministry of Tourism launches its new campaign with agent website and learning module for travel industry professionals

"I am thrilled that the growing number of tourists from Canada closely parallels the pre-pandemic record-breaking year of 2019," said Gal Hana, Israeli Consul of Tourism to Canada. "As a destination that integrates such diversified and multi-layered niches and motivations, it's critical that travel agents have a suite of resources to properly promote the country to multiple tourist segments. Our campaign and accompanying new tools will assist them in doing so quickly and efficiently."

IMOT's new travel agent tools include:

A new dedicated agent website connecting different parties in the supply chain such as airlines, agents, tour operators, and local suppliers. The website offers travel planning tools, itineraries, tour guides and a host of other valuable resources.

Israel Destination Specialist program, a top-of-the-line educational program to deepen the knowledge of agents by encouraging them to become Israel Expert Agents. Topics will drill down into defining where to find Israel's major historical, cultural and UNESCO Heritage designated sites and religious attractions, as well as opportunities for indoor and outdoor adventure from the Red Sea and the Negev Desert in the south and to the northern stretches of Israel's Golan Heights.

"The need for the professional recommendations of skilled travel advisor was never so clear," said Mr. Hana. "Our new program and web tools will support the industry to be the best Israel advisors for their clients," mentioned Gal Hana.

The dedicated agent website and educational program will offer suggested travel itineraries for special interest and faith-centered groups or individuals, including Catholics, Evangelical Protestants, other Christians, and Jews interested in Israel's main sites throughout the Holy Land.

"I applaud the Israel Ministry of Tourism for developing and launching this Israel Specialist program, the ideal user-friendly tool for our team of agents who need to know the product and to instill confidence when selling Israel to clients," said Artzi Korostelev, Executive Vice President of Toronto-based Peerless Travel Inc.

"The strong recovery of North American travel to Israel after the pandemic has proven how keeping travel advisors and tour operators informed about Israel is key to enabling them to sell our wonderful destination," added Eyal Carlin, Commissioner for North America, Israel Ministry of Tourism. "The new comprehensive online training program highlights the unique travel experiences of Israel. The LMS and the new agent website contains all the information needed to stay informed about Israel so just sign up and enjoy Israel!"

