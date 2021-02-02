Isophit welcomes four-time World Figure Skating Champion and Canadian icon Kurt Browning to its ownership team

Our immediate goal was to eliminate my pain and restore my muscular function. Within days, I was feeling much better, and working out with Brad's Isophit invention.

Weeks later, I accepted an invitation from Brad to experience his five-hour Isophit workout challenge. He calls the program 30inThirty™. It's 30 isometric exercises in just 30 minutes. There's no weightlifting or cardio training required. Just pressing my arms and legs into the Isophit in different positions.

As a lifetime athlete and exerciser, I never would have believed that isometric strength training with Isophit could have such a profound impact on my life.

Isophit eliminated my pain and dysfunction. At the end of the five-hour challenge, I lost approximately 4lbs pounds without altering my diet or lifestyle. That's huge on a small frame like mine.

Jump forward to today, I am now 54 years of age and I no longer experience the pain I experienced during my forties. To top it off, because of Isophit, I am still skating professionally and look more muscular poolside.

Brad informed me that isometric strength training is a great way to help lower blood pressure and increase bone density and muscle strength.

If I can sum it up, Isophit has given me the option to keep performing as a professional figure skater. And, this is how I want to stay in shape as I age!

I wanted to help bring the feeling of pain-free living to everyone across Canada and around the world. That is why I invested in Isophit"

~ Kurt Browning



Isophit specializes in the design, development, and distribution of isometric strength training products, education, and media. Isophit is now available in over 130 facilities in 15 countries. Our more notable clients include the US Army, the Boca West Country Club, Canyon Ranch, and EXOS.

