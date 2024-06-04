Lachine site modernization demonstrates commitment to strengthening the nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical supply chain serving patients in Quebec and across Canada.

MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals is investing $29.9 million to support the growth of the radiopharmaceutical industry and to reinforce its critical role in the field of nuclear medicine and the Canadian medical isotope supply chain as part of Quebec's life sciences ecosystem.

ISOLOGIC makes $29.9 million investment in advanced isotope production facility in Quebec

Approximately $19 million will be devoted to the expansion and modernization of the Lachine borough site, and $11 million will be used to purchase state of the art equipment which includes an 18 MeV cyclotron which will be operational from the first quarter of 2026. This investment will help add redundancy to the supply chain and meet the growing demand for critically important PET diagnostic radioisotopes in both Quebec and across Canada.

Driven by an aging population and the rising incidence of many cancers, there is growing use and demand for PET diagnostic agents throughout Canada, as well as renewed medical interest in radioligand therapies for cancer treatment. The new site will ensure an uninterrupted local supply of PET radioisotopes for many years to come, and further position Québec as a radiopharmaceutical leader in supporting the Canadian market.

"This investment shows ISOLOGIC's commitment to patients and physicians in Québec and throughout Canada. We are proud to support Canadian physicians in their diagnostic and therapeutic mission by providing access to highly effective and emerging radiopharmaceutical products used worldwide."

- André Gagnon, President of ISOLOGIC Radiopharmaceutiques Novateurs

"As a Quebec physician, I believe it is absolutely essential to have quick and easy access to cutting-edge radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Increased production in Montreal will facilitate supply for physicians practicing in Quebec and Canada."

- Dr Francois Lamoureux, President of the Canadian Nuclear Medicine Association

Cyclotrons: A Powerful Tool in the Fight Against Cancer and Other Diseases

A cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator that produces high-energy particles that are used to create radiopharmaceuticals that are used in imaging technologies to diagnose and treat numerous diseases and medical conditions, such as cancers, strokes and Alzheimer's disease.

The new 18 mEV cyclotron in Montreal will be able to produce emerging diagnostic isotopes such as Zirconium-89 (Zr-89), Copper-64 (Cu-64), Lead-203 (Pb-203) and Gallium-68 (Ga-68), as well as larger quantities of the radiopharmaceuticals F18-FDG and NeuraCeq (F-18-FBB) for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Eventually, Isologic will be able to produce molecules for theranostics, an emerging personalized nuclear medicine for cancer treatment.

About ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals Inc.

ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals (ISOLOGIC) is a Canadian company dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. ISOLOGIC's capital commitment to these fields include cyclotron centers as well SPECT and PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities across Canada. We use our expertise and extensive radiopharmacy and cyclotron network to provide our customers and patients with reliable, safe and high quality Health Canada-approved and GMP-grade radiopharmaceutical products and services.

