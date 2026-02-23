NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, has launched its Spring Sale electric scooter campaign across the United States and Canada, running from February 27 to March 26, 2026, as warmer weather drives renewed demand for efficient, low-carbon mobility on campuses and in urban environments.

Students and young professionals are increasingly seeking practical solutions for short-distance travel as spring arrives and outdoor activity resumes. Electric scooters are a popular option for bridging the "last-mile" gap between transit stops, campuses, and workplaces. IScooter's spring promotion highlights a range of commuter and off-road e-scooter models designed for everyday commuting and seasonal exploration.

The i9M Foldable Commuting Electric Scooter is a lightweight solution for daily commuting. Powered by a 500W motor with a range of 25 kilometers, its foldable design supports portability and storage in dormitories or offices. Anti-slip tires and a dual braking system enhance riding safety. As part of the promotion, customers who purchase the i9M will receive a free helmet or bike lock.

For riders seeking higher efficiency in city travel, the iScooter i10 Commuter Electric Scooter delivers a 650W motor, a range of up to 28 miles (45 kilometers) and a top speed of 25mph, offering a stable and efficient spring outdoor electric scooter option for urban commuting.

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore beyond paved streets with the iScooter iX7 Pro Off-Road Electric Scooter, featuring peak power of 2000W, 10-inch off-road tires, a maximum range of up to 50 miles, and speeds of up to 21mph. Intelligent off-road assist and cruise control support confident riding across varied terrain.

iScooter's spring promotion applies to featured models only. Customers receive 5% off the first item, 10% off the second item, and 15% off the third item and above, with discounts not combinable. Students can access an additional 5% discount by verifying a valid .edu email address. Members earn triple reward points; both referrers and participants receive US$20, points are redeemable for accessories. Additionally, an exclusive discount code, HGA3, provides an additional 3% off.

iScooter focuses on providing accessible, eco-friendly mobility solutions designed to support everyday travel with reduced environmental impact. Through its spring campaign, the brand aims to encourage more riders to adopt efficient, low-emission transportation as part of their daily routines.

For more information:

Website: https://www.iscooterglobal.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iscooter.fans

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/iscootercommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/

SOURCE iScooter

[email protected]