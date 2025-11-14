NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a continued effort to promote sustainable urban mobility and express gratitude to its users, iScooter is launching its annual Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) campaign from November 14 to December 1, inviting more riders to experience the joy of sustainable, intelligent mobility. By delivering the best electric scooters with exclusive bundles, iScooter aims to make eco-friendly commuting both accessible and inspiring.

On November 28 and December 1, iScooter will launch limited-time flash sales covering several electric scooters for adults, helping riders fulfill their wish for embracing greener travel.

Designed with urban commuters in mind, the i9M combines style and practicality through its foldable design and lightweight frame. This foldable electric scooter enables effortless navigation of crowded streets, quick storage in offices or public transit, and reduced environmental impact through eco-friendly travel. It will be available at a special flash-sale price of $265.99(originally $359.99).

Adventure enthusiasts will find the iX3 particularly compelling, engineered to tackle varied terrains with reinforced suspension, traction-optimized tires, and ergonomic comfort, offering stability and control even on uneven paths or weekend trails. Riders can experience a combination of safety, versatility, and comfort, making off-road exploration accessible without compromising everyday usability. The model will be available at a special rate of $460.99(originally $699.99).

For younger riders, the iScooter iK3 Electric Scooter offers a fun and safe experience with its 150W motor and intuitive LED display, designed for kids ages 6-14. Perfect as the ultimate Christmas gift, the iK3 is available during the promotional period for just $132.99 (originally $299.99), combining affordability with excitement.

Beyond product discounts, iScooter has upgraded its rewards program to give back to its growing community. Shoppers can now enjoy extra savings: buy two items to receive 10% off, or buy three to unlock an additional 15% discount. Additionally, shoppers purchasing the iX7 Pro + iX5S bundle can choose a complimentary lock or phone holder.

Throughout the campaign, all purchases across the site will earn double points, allowing customers to accumulate rewards faster than ever. These points can be redeemed for practical accessories such as locks, phone holders, or discount vouchers, adding even more value to every purchase.

