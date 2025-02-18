ISABELLE TREMBLAY UNVEILS LOVE LEADS, SUCCEED: THE SUPERNATURAL APPROACH TO BUSINESS AND LIFE -- A BOLD NEW BLUEPRINT FOR CONNECTION LEADERSHIP AND SELF DISCOVERY

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Isabelle Tremblay, celebrated author and accomplished senior marketing strategist announces the release of her highly anticipated book, Love Lead, Succeed, a powerful manifesto for redefining leadership rooted in human connection and self-discovery.

At the heart of Love, Leads, Succeed is a profound yet simple truth: choosing yourself – your wellbeing, your happiness – is not selfish, it's necessary. Through an exploration of resilience, self-love, and emotional intelligence, Tremblay invites readers to embrace a more balanced and fulfilling approach to personal growth, life, and leadership.

"True leadership starts with knowing yourself," says Tremblay. By embracing human connection and self-discovery, you unlock limitless potential – to not only succeed but to create a life filled with purpose and significance."

Isabelle blends her real-life experiences with actionable insights to guide readers toward creating meaningful connections, setting impactful goals, and embracing a supernatural leadership style that transforms both work and life.

Love, Lead, Succeed is not only about successful leaders but also about successful lives," says Teri Hart, media personality, host, interviewer, critic, and producer. "I love how Isabelle recognizes that we are not compartmentalized we are one person doing many things. Our jobs and our lives are inextricably intertwined."

To celebrate the launch, Tremblay is hosting a book launch event on March 6, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel, where she will be joined for a fireside chat with Teri Hart, one of Canada's most recognized and sought-after media personalities.

The book will be available in paperback, eBook, hard cover and audio book formats through Amazon, Kobo Books™, Apple Books, and Google Books.

About the Author

Isabelle Tremblay is the author of the best-selling book Love, Lead, Succeed: The Supernatural Approach to Business and Life. She is the President & Chief Marketing Officer of EyeNovating and is the co-founder & co-host of the Eye on the Industry Podcast. She has had an incredible career driving customer engagement, brand development, and global market positioning strategies. Renowned for her ability to craft compelling brand narratives and lead high-impact marketing campaigns, Isabelle leverages her deep expertise in strategic planning, digital marketing, and integrated campaigns to deliver exceptional business results.

