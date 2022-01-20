ISABELLE MONGEAU JOINS VETOQUINOL AS COUNTRY MANAGER FOR CANADA

Mongeau joins Vetoquinol from Nikon Optical, where she most recently served as CEO for Canada and the USA. During her 7-year tenure, Mongeau was a driving force behind the realignment of strategic plans and organizational structures to accelerate growth across all customer segments in a rapidly changing market. Prior to Nikon Optical, Mongeau spent 13 years at Pfizer Canada. During this time, she progressively held various leadership positions in marketing, continuing health education and sales, successfully launching several innovative iconic brands such as Viagra. She holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from University of Quebec at Montreal.

''We are thrilled to have Isabelle Mongeau join Vetoquinol as our Country Manager for Canada. Her vast 25-year experience in the healthcare industry and her passion for marketing, sales and customer centricity, make her a valuable addition to the team. Isabelle brings a tremendous amount of leadership and experience to our go-to-market strategy,'' said Stéphane Villemin, Group Director, Export Australasia, Latin America and Canada, at Vetoquinol.

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international animal health company with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific. An independent " pure player," Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products for food-producing animals (bovines, swine) and companion animals (dogs, cats). Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has been combining innovation and geographical diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and the acquisitions made in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. As of September 30, 2021, Vetoquinol employed 2,540 people. Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (stock code: VETO). Learn more about our journey and products by visiting www.vetoquinol.ca.

SOURCE Vétoquinol Canada