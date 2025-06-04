ASHBURN, Va., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a collaboration with ISA Vías, a leading road infrastructure operator in Chile. Together, they have implemented a Digital Twin platform that is transforming road safety along the Ruta del Maipo, one of the country's most critical transportation routes, which serves over 7 million vehicles per month.

ISA Vías and DXC Enhance Road Safety on One of Chile's Most Critical Highways Using Digital Twin Technology

DXC uses digital twin technology to create a real-time virtual model of the physical roadway, enabling ISA Vías to simulate a wide range of emergency scenarios—including vehicle rollovers, fires, and evacuations—without disrupting live traffic. Leveraging DXC's Digital Twin platform, road operators can train, test protocols, and refine their response strategies, ultimately improving emergency preparedness.

"This collaboration with DXC marks a major step forward in the modernization of Chile's infrastructure," said Andrés Contreras Herrera, CEO of ISA Vías in Chile. "By integrating digital twin technology, we can better anticipate critical events, improve safety protocols, and optimize traffic management. As the operator of roads in Chile, this initiative strengthens our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the safety of millions of drivers—setting a new benchmark for smart infrastructure."

In addition to enhancing emergency readiness, the DXC Digital Twin platform also offers real-time insights to improve traffic flow, enable predictive maintenance, and support data-driven decisions, optimizing operations and reducing disruptions for a safer, more efficient experience. Plans for expansion include more highways and tunnels, setting a new standard for protecting critical infrastructure and paving the way for future projects across Latin America.

"Our work with ISA Vías exemplifies the power of innovative technology to transform everyday life," said Howard Boville, Executive Vice President, Consulting & Engineering Services - Powered by AI at DXC Technology. "We're not only addressing today's road safety challenges but also helping anticipate tomorrow's using data-driven insights. By enabling smarter, more resilient infrastructure, our Digital Twin platform is paving the way for a new era of intelligent transportation across Latin America."

DXC helps the world's most innovative organizations thrive in this era of AI. With deep industry knowledge and engineering expertise, our work spans key industries—from automotive and healthcare to financial services and the public sector—to modernize critical systems, manage complex operations, and drive meaningful transformation. Backed by a global ecosystem of technology partners and a workforce of over 120,000 professionals across 70+ countries, DXC delivers innovative solutions that are reshaping industries and improving everyday lives. To learn more about DXC's Digital Twin offerings, visit DXC.com.

