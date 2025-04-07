Is Society Afraid of AI? Dr. Michael Littman Joins Digital Disruption Podcast to Discuss Fear, Facts, and the Future

The seventh episode of Info-Tech Research Group's podcast, Digital Disruption, features computer scientist and educator Dr. Michael Littman in a conversation about AI literacy, public trust, and what it really means to live with intelligent machines.

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - In Episode 7 of Digital Disruption, "This Is Why Everything You Know About AI Is Wrong," National Science Foundation Division Director Dr. Michael Littman joins host Geoff Nielson to unpack the myths, realities, and social dimensions of artificial intelligence. In the episode, Dr. Littman, who has spent decades researching AI, robotics, and machine learning, challenges today's leaders to not only innovate responsibly but to build a society that is better equipped to understand, question, and shape the future of intelligent systems.

Dr. Littman, a professor at Brown University and co-director of the Humanity-Centered Robotics Initiative, draws from his experience in academia and public service to explore how AI is often misunderstood, not just in terms of capabilities but in terms of its influence on human values, trust, and behavior. He shares why a greater public understanding of AI is essential to democratic engagement and long-term prosperity.

"Dr. Michael Littman brings a rare combination of technical depth and human insight to the AI conversation," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "Dr. Littman isn't just asking what AI can do; he's asking what it should do and how we ensure that those decisions reflect our shared values, foster trust, and serve the long-term interests of society."

Digital Disruption, Episode 7: "This Is Why Everything You Know About AI Is Wrong"

In the seventh episode of Digital Disruption, Dr. Michael Littman joins host Geoff Nielson for a conversation about what it really means to live in a world shaped by AI. Topics explored include:

Why AI literacy is critical to building trust and navigating hype

The social and ethical dimensions of intelligent systems

How narratives shape public perception of AI

What educators, policymakers, and technologists need to prioritize

The conversation with Dr. Littman explores how technical progress and public perception have become intertwined and why this relationship will shape both the future of technology and the future of policy, education, and trust. Dr. Littman discusses the role of narrative in shaping AI fears, the importance of transparency and critical thinking, and what it means to build an AI-literate society.

Dr. Littman has held leadership positions at the National Science Foundation and has received multiple awards for his contributions to research and teaching. His work spans AI planning, reinforcement learning, and human-robot interaction, and he is widely recognized for his efforts to make AI more accessible and better understood by the public.

Episode 7 of Digital Disruption with Dr. Michael Littman is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of technology, society, and the workplace.

