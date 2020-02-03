Is Romance on Your Radar? OpenTable Survey Finds Majority of Canadians Crave Romance but Don't Prioritize It

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Despite craving romance, a majority of Canadian survey respondents procrastinate when booking Valentine's Day reservations. According to a recent survey conducted by OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., Canadians crave romance with 58 per cent longing for romantic gestures from their partner. However, 71 per cent of Canadians admit to procrastinating when it comes to booking Valentine's Day reservations. To help lovers from coast to coast satisfy their partners' dining desires, OpenTable has compiled a list of insights and tips to help Canadians find their inner Casanovas.

"Everyone loves to be wined and dined, but there is something about the expectations surrounding Valentine's Day that can cause stress for even the most romantic among us," says Matt Davis OpenTable Canada. "We analyzed our data to provide diners with key information about when to book a table, and hope that our tips and tricks help planners and procrastinators alike."

For Canadians looking to up the ante in the romance department, OpenTable has compiled key insights and tips to help Valentine's Day diners make the most of their romantic endeavors:

Start locking in those reservations ASAP: According to OpenTable reservation insights from last year, most Valentine's Day reservations are made, on average, ten days in advance leading up to the holiday.

Michaels and Sarahs are the leaders in OpenTable bookings for Valentine's Day: Data reveals that Valentine's Day reservations on OpenTable are most represented by romantics with these names, followed by David and Jennifer.

Singles Won't Commit to Valentine's Day Dates Ahead of Time: When it comes to respondents that identified as "single", 42 per cent would not accept a date more than three weeks in advance and 37 per cent say they have procrastinated making plans specifically to wait for a better date option.

Embrace your inner Night Owl: In Canada, the most popular time for dinner reservations on OpenTable for Valentine's Day is 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Booking a later dinner means you can grab an apéritif somewhere nearby before enjoying a seat at your restaurant of choice.

Go on a double date. Seriously: Last year, 86 per cent of Valentine's Day reservations on OpenTable were made for two. Pro-tip: many restaurants offer four-top seating, so grab your best friends for a double date and lock in a table for four instead!

Get inspiration from OpenTable: thirty-six per cent of survey respondents procrastinate making Valentine's Day restaurant reservations because they don't know where to go. Browsing OpenTable's diverse list of restaurant options will help diners find the perfect date spot that suits their appetite.

For more information on why not to delay this Valentine's Day, go here . If you would like to see a list of OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2020, go here .

*Methodology: This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 2,000 adults (18 years or older) in Canada were surveyed on January 9-11, 2020.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

