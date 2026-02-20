Is curriculum-first teaching holding students back? New book calls for a radical rethink of school design

NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time when Canadian educators are confronting declining student engagement, rapid technological disruption, and increasing mental health concerns, Pickering College Head of School Dr. Cinde Lock is asking a fundamental question:

What if schools are starting in the wrong place?

Dr. Cinde Lock addresses attendees at the February 19, 2026 launch of her book at Pickering College in Newmarket, calling for a shift toward connection-first, real-world learning. (CNW Group/Pickering College)

Her newly launched book, Connections, Academics, and Purpose: Designing the Future of School, challenges the long-standing curriculum-first planning model. Instead of beginning with prescribed outcomes and building lessons toward assessment, Dr. Lock argues that teachers should begin with authentic connection.

"What if we began instead with a real-world issue students could help address? What if learning started with connection and contribution, and curriculum then followed?" Dr. Lock poses.

The book argues that when student assessment is linked to real engagement with experts, community partners, and authentic challenges, learning moves beyond meeting criteria. It becomes purposeful. Students begin to see themselves not simply as learners on a conveyor belt who are expected to complete an endless number of tasks and tests, but as contributors capable of making a meaningful impact.

"This book is about the change we all know is needed in education, and that is through amplifying the human connection of school. It offers a philosophy and a way forward. I wanted to capture a vision of school where students are championed and challenged, empowered to become engaged changemakers and informed citizens, working in partnership with the community," says Dr. Cinde Lock, Head of School at Pickering College. "We are privileged to have amazing educators and resources at Pickering College, and with that comes a responsibility to innovate, to share what's possible, and to help strengthen education beyond our walls. My hope is that this work sparks a movement and inspires others to rethink all that school can be."

The framework draws on Dr. Lock's more than 30 years of leadership experience in Canada and internationally, including Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Trinidad, and South Korea. It also reflects the academic programming currently alive in Pickering College classrooms, where community-integrated learning and purpose-driven design are embedded in practice.

"If we want graduates who can think critically in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, collaborate across cultures, and lead with both conviction and empathy, connection cannot be optional -- it must be intentional. Connection is not sentimental; it is strategic," says Josh Armstrong, Director of Teaching and Learning, at Pickering College. "When young people grow in environments rooted in trust and purpose, they carry that posture into universities, workplaces, and public life, creating ripples far beyond the classroom."

As conversations around future-readiness intensify, Connections, Academics, and Purpose offers a practical model for school leaders seeking systemic change, not through additional initiatives, but through rethinking the starting point of learning itself.

"Academic excellence and purpose are inseparable; the knowledge students gain is most powerful when applied thoughtfully to real challenges and meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond," says Dr. Lock.

Dr. Cinde Lock holds a PhD from Queen's University and serves on the Board of the Academy for International School Heads (AISH). Under her leadership, Pickering College has received global recognition, including the ST Secondary School Award – North American School for four years running.

Interview Opportunities

Dr. Lock is available to speak on:

Designing schools for purpose in an AI-influenced world

Moving toward connection-first learning

Redefining the core purpose of school

Leading innovation at the school level

Building meaningful community partnerships in education

