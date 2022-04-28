Irwin ranks top 3 on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada!

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Irwin , a leading capital markets software company, is proud to be recognized as number three on this year's 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada — Organizations with Under 50 Employees List. This recognition comes in addition to Irwin being named to the list of 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women and 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Start-Ups.

"It's an incredible honour to be recognized as one of the top three best workplaces in Canada. This recognition demonstrates that we're creating workplace experiences that inspire and engage our employees. We couldn't be more proud to celebrate this achievement with the entire Irwin team — the people who embody our values and drive our culture," said David Whyte, Chief Executive Officer, Irwin.

Irwin is one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and expanded its team by 275% from 2021 to 2022 alone. Through its remote-first work environment, career development opportunities, and various workplace policies that support inclusion, mental and physical wellness, and new parents, Irwin prioritizes providing its employees with a flexible future to help maintain better work-life balance.

"We support our employees in doing their best work, and in today's environment, that can mean where, how, and when they do their work. Our workplace programs are built to ensure we put our employee's health and overall wellbeing first, and we foster a safe and inclusive work environment where our team can thrive," said Mark Fasken, Chief Operating Officer, Irwin.

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada competition is employee-driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. While the certification threshold requires Canadian companies to score 65% on its Trust Index, Irwin scored an exceptional 98%, with 100% of employees agreeing with the statement: "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

The remaining 25% is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

Irwin is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes global applicants from all backgrounds, identities, beliefs, and statuses. Irwin is continuously hiring across sales, engineering, product and customer success.

View open positions and apply to be part of the team: https://www.getirwin.com/about#careers

Connect with us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/irwinsoftware/

Irwin is a leading capital markets software company building a better way to manage investor relations. By combining modern, easy-to-use solutions with the most comprehensive and differentiated investor intelligence, Irwin delivers insight and support that helps inform strategic business decisions for investor relations and C-Suite teams daily. Over 1,500 global users companies trust Irwin's platform and it services companies from all industries and of all market capitalizations with excellence. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada in March 2017 and employs over 100 people globally, and growing every day. To learn more, please visit www.getirwin.com.

