Ironstone Is Giving Londoners a Say on Which London-Based Charity Will Receive This Year's Final Ironstone Impact Donation

The public vote is part of this year's eleven weeks of Ironstone Impact

LONDON, ON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ironstone Building Company, London's leading new home builder, has opened nominations for this year's final Ironstone Impact donation. The public vote is open to residents of London, Ontario and is part of this year's eleven weeks of Ironstone Impact where charities or organizations that make a difference in the lives of Londoners are selected for an Ironstone Impact donation.

"Allan and I want to give back to the community. We are born and raised Londoners with a strong attachment to the city. We build here, we employ trades and suppliers here, and we know organizations are having a hard time. With that in mind, we want to give our fellow Londoners the chance to have their say on which charity deserves the final Impact donation," said David Stimac, Ironstone President & Co-founder.

In honour of celebrating Ironstone's eleven years in business, this year's Ironstone Impact donation recipients included Habitat for Humanity, My Sisters' Place, Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre, Anova, Wounded Warriors, the Byron-Springbank and Oakland Victory branches of the Royal Canadian Legion, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, St. Joseph's Hospice of London, Humana Community Services, and the Business Cares Food Drive. Charities that have already received a donation this year are excluded from the public vote.

Nominations are now open and will close on Thursday, December 16th at 5:00 p.m. Londoners will be able to vote for the top five nominated charities starting on Friday, December 17th with the voting closing on Tuesday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. The charity that gathers the most public votes will be announced on December 23rd.

Londoners are invited to nominate and then vote online for a London-based charity that they think makes a difference to the community of London at https://ironstonebuilt.com/about-ironstone/ironstone-impact/ .

ABOUT THE IRONSTONE BUILDING COMPANY:

The Ironstone Building Company was established in 2010 with the primary goal of providing exceptional homes at reasonable prices. With single-family and townhome developments in Kilally, Summerside, Pond Mills, West London, Kitchener, and more, we have a new home for everyone.

SOURCE Ironstone Building Company

For further information: Press Contact: John Rice, Senior Marketing Manager, 519.660.6006., 320 Dundas St. #1, London, Ontario, N6B 3R8

Related Links

www.ironstonebuilt.com

