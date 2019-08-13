IronCAP Challenges Top Hackers with Availability of New "Quantum Safe" API

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (the "Company") has reached a major milestone with the launch of the IronCAP Application Program Interface ("API"). IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system provides users with an increased level of security protecting them not only today, but also in the future as powerful quantum computers become available. The IronCAP API can be used by vendors, for example, to build highly secure "post-quantum" systems for blockchain, 5G/IoT, data storage, remote access/VPN, encryption, digital signing etc. using the standard PKCS#11 and OpenPGP formats. It is available today. Visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca for details.

Coming shortly IronCAP's "quantum safe" claims will be tested with a public Hackathon. Participants from around the globe will be welcome to challenge IronCAP's cryptography in exchange for a monetary prize. To give participants as much flexibility as possible they will be allowed the use of any tool of their choice including the classical computers of today as well as the new breed of quantum computers. Stay tuned as the IronCAP Hackathon is planned for the Company's fourth quarter which ends October 31st with full details including prize money amount to be released before it starts.

Cyber-attacks have skyrocketed over the past decade. According to the 2018 report by the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce, in 2017 there were over 10 million Canadians, whose personal information was compromised through targeted cyber-attacks and cyber operations directed against businesses that hold Canadians' private information. Globally, there were 978 million victims of cybercrime across 20 countries, with China, US, UK, Canada and Australia leading the pack.

"We built IronCAP API and related products due to the rise of cyber-attacks and the coming threat of quantum computers. Cyber-attacks by bad actors and nation states are commonplace headline news today," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique. "With the coming introduction of powerful quantum computers and their potential to crack standard encryption methods in place today it is only a matter of time before they create havoc in the cyber world. It is estimated that a super computer of today would take over 100 CPU years to crack current standard encryption methods while it is estimated a powerful quantum computer can complete this task in a matter of minutes."

About IronCAP API

IronCAP at the forefront of the cyber security market is designed to protect our customers from the threat of cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as against powerful quantum computers. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. The IronCAP API allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and in the future from quantum computers.

The IronCAP API can be used by vendors, for example, to build highly secure systems for data storage, remote access, encryption, digital signing, etc. To ensure seamless integration, our IronCAP API is compliant with the PKCS#11 and OpenPGP (RFC4880) industry standards.

For more information on how the system works, visit www.ironcap.ca. To arrange a trial or have your questions answered, contact us 1-800-668-1285.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. In early 2018 the Company began transitioning its business focusing on cybersecurity with the development and implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography and Post-Quantum Blockchain technologies, which can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time intended to be secure enough to safeguard against potential Quantum Computer attacks. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.01com.com

For further information: INVESTOR CONTACT: Andrew Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, 01 Communique, (905) 795-2888 x206, andrew@01com.com

