IronCAP Awarded CIOReview's Editors Choice as Most Promising Quantum Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - 01Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) today announced that IronCAP, a quantum-safe cybersecurity solution, was selected as the Editor's Choice Award in a special "Quantum Computing" edition of the CIOReview magazine. CIO Review profiled the "10 Most Promising Quantum Computing Solution Providers" of 2019, and selected IronCAP as the Editor's choice. The editor's choice highlights IronCAP just as the market prepares for quantum computing's arrival known as "quantum advantage".

Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview spoke highly of IronCAP. "We are glad to announce 01 Communique has been selected as the Editor's Choice for the annual ranking list of 10 Most Promising Quantum Computing Solution Providers 2019. This recognition is a testament to IronCAP's global, widely endorsed Goppa-code-based cryptographic solution "IronCAP", which is built on the roots of a technique that enables the construction of public-key cryptosystems to secure users against any adversary equipped with a quantum computer".

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique said, "This award recognises our leadership in data protection in the post quantum world. Now that our API (Application Programming Interface) is available, we are busy building partnerships to provide our solution to customers."

Nobody is completely protected against quantum attack and the IronCAP API (and related products) recognizes this and will confront the quantum threat head on. Leading quantum computing manufacturers such as D-Wave have made significant progress. On September 17th, IronCAP will be hosting a quantum security panel featuring experts from D-Wave in Toronto, Canada. To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/quantum-event.

About IronCAP

IronCAP at the forefront of the cyber security market is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP API, recently released, allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and in the future from quantum computers.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. In early 2018 the Company began transitioning its business focusing on cybersecurity with the development and implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography and Post-Quantum Blockchain technologies, which can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time intended to be secure enough to safeguard against potential Quantum Computer attacks. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.01com.com

