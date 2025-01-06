IronBird Advisory Officially Launches: Redefining Capital Markets Strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Crescent Capital is pleased to announce its evolution into Ironbird Advisory ("IronBird" or the "Company"), a capital markets advisory firm lead by Maggie MacDougall and Sarah Hughes. This rebranding reflects a commitment to providing strategic, hands-on guidance in navigating today's complex financial landscape.

Addressing Market Challenges

The modern financial environment poses unique challenges for public companies, including liquidity shifts, the rise of passive investing, and complex capital migration trends. IronBird offers data-driven solutions that go beyond that of communications-focused investor relations firms, providing the strategic advantage needed to succeed.

The IronBird Advantage

Maggie MacDougall and Sarah Hughes bring decades of capital markets experience, combining deep industry expertise with a client-focused approach. IronBird believes in the power of strategic, long-term partnerships. By investing in the companies they advise, the firm ensures alignment with their clients' goals, creating meaningful and lasting value in an ever-evolving capital markets landscape.

For more information, visit ironbirdadvisory.com.

SOURCE IronBird Advisory

Maggie MacDougall, Founder & Managing Partner, [email protected], 416-220-7950