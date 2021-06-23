Iron Horse Security Showcases Their Larger Than Life Canadian Pride

The Flag is a representation of true Canadian pride. The symbol that brings Canadians together and stands for unity in these unprecedented times. Measuring 20 feet tall and 40 feet wide, the Iron Horse Security Canadian flag can be seen from quite a distance along highway 417 near Carling Ave.

"It's been an extremely challenging period for all Canadians, and we want to do our part to bring people together, elevate spirts, and to help them remember that Canadians are tough, resilient and can't be held down." Said Justin Ferns, Vice President & COO of Iron Horse Security. "The Canadian Flag is a symbol of everything Canadians stand for, and while it's been a tough year and a half for many, it helps remind us that as Canadians, we will overcome these trying times."

Billed as the largest Flag in Canada's Capital Region, Ferns says that while it's an inspiration for most, it's a short lived monument that last a couple of weeks prior to Canada Day then promptly taken down after the July 1 holiday. "It's our hopes that people feel inspired by it. That it puts a smile on their face and promotes some pride and strength that some folks could really benefit from right now."

Expected to be an annual tradition, look for the large Canadian flag that will be hung on the weekend of June 18th.

