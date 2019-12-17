Iristel Unveils High-Calibre Cyber Shield for SMBs

Digital Protection for Small and Medium Businesses Urgently Needed with Data Breaches Skyrocketing and Half Against SMBs

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Iristel Inc., Canada's fastest-growing telecom services provider, is now offering effective and affordable custom-built cybersecurity protection for small and medium sized businesses.

In the past five years, data breaches are up 70 per cent and almost half of all breaches are against SMBs costing on average US$200,000 and knocking half the small business victims out of business, according to various sources including Accenture, Keeper Security and major insurance carriers.

"For small business owners, it's not a matter of wondering if security threats will arise, but rather thinking in terms of when they'll get hit," says Iristel President and CEO Samer Bishay. "For less than a dollar a day for each company tablet, laptop, desktop or server, we've come up with custom-built security solutions to protect small business owners from cyber criminals."

The frequency and sophistication of modern advanced cyber attacks leave traditional anti-virus/spam programs defenseless and most SMBs extremely vulnerable.

Iristel iMDR (intelligent Managed Detect & Response) is a custom-built next-gen cyber solution to address the three core issues that have been hampering SMBs from adopting sufficient cyber protections: Effectiveness, Affordability and Scalability.

Iristel's AI and human intelligence powered iMDR provides 24/7 comprehensive cyber protections to each endpoint, thus drastically augmenting the cybersecurity posture for the entire business. There are no upfront costs and the monthly fee is $27 per endpoint.

The iMDR does not require any incremental internal IT resources because it is managed by Iristel's cyber team. It is also fully transparent to clients through a customer portal.

"We want to provide customers with the tightest security possible at the best price possible," Mr. Bishay says. "We've achieved this with our iMDR. Coffee may keep you up at night, but for a lot less than the price of a cup of coffee per day, small business owners can sleep easy knowing cyber criminals are being kept at bay."

About Iristel

Iristel is Canada's fastest-growing carrier providing innovative communication services, including cybersecurity, that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada's largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada's northern territories and Quebec. Iristel also owns brands such as Sugar Mobile, an Over-the-Top (OTT) app where phone calls and text messages can be transmitted through data, and TDE, a company that offers sale, rental and repair services of telecommunication equipment in Eastern Quebec and Northern New Brunswick.

For further information: www.iristel.com, pr@iristel.com or call 416-800-0010

