Iristel Tops 15 Million Phone Numbers in Canada

"As a wholesaler, our brand may not be as well known as other phone companies, but our cloud communications and fully redundant platform for voice, messaging and emergency services are best-of-breed. We provide the connectivity fabric on most calls that every Canadian experiences on a daily basis," says Samer Bishay, Iristel President and CEO. "Vaulting past 15 million numbers is a milestone and strong telecom competition means more benefit for Canadians. We're powering businesses and empowering people."

Iristel's advanced, all-IP network reaches more than 97 per cent of Canada's population – including the most robust network in Canada's remote Far North – covering more than 2,500 rate centres across the country.

Iristel's advanced powerful APIs and self-service portal are easy-to-use and provide an efficient way for customers to order, manage and control land line, SIP trunks and wireless numbers individually or in bulk.

"Our company started as a VoIP network and over the last 22 years we have grown and evolved into one of the most advanced communications networks in Canada that is relied upon by businesses, Tier 1 carriers and millions of Canadians for things like 911 emergency calls, industrial Internet of Things, machine-to-machine, gaming on mobile devices, and a lot more" Bishay says. "You might say we provide the technological plumbing that makes millions of mobile devices work seamlessly regardless of the communications provider."

About Iristel

Iristel is Canada's fastest-growing Competitive Local Exchange Carrier providing innovative communication services that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada's largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada's northern territories and Quebec. Iristel also owns brands such as Sugar Mobile, an Over-the-Top (OTT) app where phone calls and text messages can be transmitted through data, and Télécommunications de l'Est (TDE), a company that operates a Nomad mobile network, a unique two-way radio digital trunking network built to meet the specific needs of Canada's rural regions.

