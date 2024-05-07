IRIS Software Group Appoints Gus Malezis as non-executive Chairman

Experienced technology executive to help steer strategic initiatives and enhance global sector presence

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accounting, edtech, HR and payroll solutions, today announced the appointment of Gus Malezis as non-executive Chairman. This move aligns with IRIS' strategic goals for expansion and enhanced global engagement, following another year of strong performance and significant growth.

Gus Malezis, based in the U.S., brings over 30 years of experience driving innovation with sustained and profitable growth at leading technology companies. Gus has held leadership roles at prominent technology companies including Imprivata, where, over seven years as President and CEO, he drove consecutive years of growth, record-setting revenue and EBITDA with unwavering commitment to employees and customer success. During his tenure at Tripwire, nCircle, McAfee and 3Com he held leadership positions in general management, sales, products, services and customer success.

"It is an honor to take on the role of Chair at IRIS Software Group," said Gus Malezis upon appointment. "With an outstanding executive team and corporate culture, a truly impressive record of success, incredible investment and support from two leading investor partners, it is clear I am joining a top-performing organization, with exciting business opportunities for transformation and growth. I look forward to working with the executive team at IRIS to enhance our strategic position and initiatives, and continue delivering outstanding value for our customers, stakeholders and employees."

Gus Malezis' expertise within various enterprise-focused sectors, including Cybersecurity, Healthtech, and network systems, brings a deep understanding of SaaS environments and mobile platforms. In his role, Gus will focus on infusing emerging technologies into the IRIS product portfolio, guiding IRIS's strategic direction, and enhancing its presence in global sectors, with a particular emphasis on growth in the Americas. He will collaborate with IRIS' Board and senior management to continue advancing the company's objectives.

Gus' appointment follows Kevin Dady stepping down from his role as IRIS Software Group's Executive Chairman. Since taking on the role of CEO at IRIS in 2015, and later as Executive Chairman in 2018, Kevin has played a pivotal role in shaping IRIS' merger and acquisition strategy, including overseeing 36 global acquisitions since FY15. He has been a vital leader and team member and an important strategic contributor to IRIS' impressive growth over many years.

"I'm incredibly grateful for Kevin Dady's exceptional leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to IRIS over the past nine years, and I am delighted that Gus is joining IRIS to continue our success story in this new chapter. Gus brings a perfect blend of leadership experience, in-depth knowledge of the North American and global technology sectors, and a passion for enabling customer success. We are excited to leverage his expertise as we continue to pursue our vision for growth, innovation, and operational excellence. I am personally so thrilled to have his guidance and support as we launch our business, customers, and IRIS team into this exciting new phase of growth," concluded Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS.

Fueled by an experienced executive team, product innovation and 18 global acquisitions since FY22, IRIS Software Group continues its rapid growth trajectory. Gus Malezis' appointment brings another valuable addition to its already well-rounded global leadership team.

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 54 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, and Conarc.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and services, and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. IRIS handles $18 billion of payroll payments annually in US and Canada. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® in UK, Ireland, India, Canada and USA and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023.

IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk, www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

