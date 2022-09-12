IQPC's Industrial Transformation Network: Amazon, PepsiCo, Vale, Nova Chemicals, Sanofi and more set to share their OpEx journeys at IQPC's conference - Operational Excellence Week Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Over 200 senior leaders will gather in Toronto at Operational Excellence Week Canada this October 17-20, 2022.

Executives from Vale, Nova Chemicals, PepsiCo, Sanofi, Amazon, Manulife, Ovintiv, Airbus, BP, Wolseley and many more will share their expertise on how they are accelerating digital transformation, operationalizing sustainability, improving supply chain agility and boosting productivity.

More than 30 industry leading speakers are confirmed to attend, including:

Walter Pesenti , Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence, NOVA Chemicals

Les Cyfko , Director, Engineering & Continuous Improvement, PepsiCo

Luc Nguyen , Head of Manufacturing Technologies – Vaccines, Sanofi

Shikha Mehta , Senior Director, Global Head Supply Chain Customer Fulfillment, Philips

Anu Pujji, Principal, Operational Excellence, Amazon

Vineeta Maguire , Vice President Supply Management, Ovintiv

Andrew Thorne , VP Mining and Operational Excellence, Cameco Corporation

Alison Burgess , Head of Operational Excellence - Base Metals, Vale

Biju Misra , Director, Operations - Enterprise Services, Enbridge

Les Cyfko, Director of Engineering & Continuous Improvement at Pepsico said: This was the best run event of this kind that I have attended…and I heard similar feedback from others around me during the week. I equally look forward to working with you all again next year! It won't be easy to top this year's conference but together we will make next year's even bigger and better ;)"

The event offers pre-conference workshops, interactive discussion groups, panels, case studies, workshops, networking sessions and more, on a variety of topics including: The Connected Worker, Data-Driven Operational Excellence, Process Automation, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Sustainability & ESG, Digital Strategy and more.

"Congratulations on running an excellent event. Feeling energized about the learning. Look forward to staying connected and attending next year" says Christine Pelley, Director, Six Sigma & Operational Excellence, Maple Leaf Foods

Download the 2022 Event Guide: https://bit.ly/3D8H0K6

Visit the website: https://bit.ly/3BpaX7c

Press are invited to attend this leading industry summit. If you'd like to apply for a complimentary press pass or would like to discuss a partnership collaboration, please email [email protected].

Tickets and full event program are available online at opexweekcanada.com

For further information: Rugile Sikorskyte, Marketing Manager,IQPC, [email protected], 07846183140