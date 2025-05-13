iQIYI Starship Sets Sail, Liu Shishi Named iQIYI Global Ambassador

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- On May 11, iQIYI hosted a special screening event for the "Love in Pavilion" as part of its Starship Project at MARQUEE, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Sponsored by Marina Bay Sands, the event gathered international media, VIP members, and enthusiastic fans, marking actress Liu Shishi's first international promotional appearance. Liu was honored as the iQIYI Global Ambassador during the event.

Actors Liu Shishi and Zhang Yunlong were joined by special guests Wu Xuanyi and Zhai Xiaowen, who engaged media and attendees by sharing intriguing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights. Interactive segments saw the actors exploring Singaporean language, culture, and local fruits, delighting fans with their charming and authentic interactions. The event featured an award presentation where Li Kaichen(KC Li), Vice President and Head of APAC & Middle East, iQIYI, bestowed the title "iQIYI Global Ambassador" upon Liu Shishi, expressing gratitude for her years of outstanding contributions as a high-quality partner to iQIYI and her exceptional impact on both iQIYI and its international outreach.

Since its release, "Love in Pavilion" has rapidly gained global acclaim, captivating audiences with its delicate emotional narratives and exquisite Eastern visual aesthetics, vividly showcasing the beauty of Chinese culture to the world. Producer Wang Xu and Zhang Yucheng expertly captured the essence of "Xia Yi" (Eastern Martial Righteousness), intricately embedding elements of Chinese mythology within the storyline. The series features a richly developed world and vividly characterized youthful ensemble, delivering a visual and emotional feast.

Produced by Stellar Pictures, China's top content production company, "Love in Pavilion" continues the company's tradition of innovating within the "Eastern Fantasy" genre. Stellar Pictures remains dedicated to exploring the essence of Chinese culture, consistently crafting fantasy worlds that blend traditional Eastern elements with contemporary aesthetics. Through their productions, the company actively strives to inherit and innovate upon Chinese traditional culture, establishing a dialogue between cultural heritage and modern sensibilities.

Reportedly, "Love in Pavilion" achieved an impressive heat index exceeding 8,900, securing the top market share surpassing 19%, dominating various charts, and topping playback lists in 14 countries and regions. It also attained a notable rating of 8.4 on MyDramaList and significantly trended in international markets, notably excelling in the U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Prior to its premiere, broadcast rights for "Love in Pavilion" had already been acquired by platforms in countries such as South Korea and Vietnam. On its launch day, iQIYI simultaneously streamed the drama worldwide across multiple platforms, including international sites on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, reaching a total of 249 countries and regions globally. The drama also entered the Top 15 trending topics on Twitter in Southeast Asia with the hashtag "HuaiShuiZhuTing," achieving steadily increasing global viewership. CTWANT commended the outstanding performances from the lead and supporting cast, enhancing its viral popularity. Wen Wei Po highlighted the series' poetic Eastern aesthetics. Following the series' success, Liu Shi shi's Instagram following surged by over 100,000 followers, underscoring her growing international appeal.

This special screening in Singapore is the first event of iQIYI Starship for the year 2025, which aims to collaborate with Chinese artists to enter overseas markets. Through diverse promotional formats such as international launches, strategic conferences, drama promotions, and exclusive member activities, the project aims to generate extensive attention and influence around premium Chinese content. This initiative is dedicated to enhancing iQIYI's global brand competitiveness and providing global audiences with richer and more comprehensive entertainment experiences.

Since its founding, iQIYI has been dedicated to producing high-quality content, continuously introducing excellent Chinese dramas to the global market. In recent years, iQIYI has further strengthened its international presence, collaborating with prominent production houses such as Media Prima, MIG Production, and Skop Production, tailoring content to regional viewer preferences.

"Love On," one of iQIYI's flagship brands established in 2021, has consistently delivered acclaimed dramas including "Love Between Fairy and Devil," "Forever and Ever," and "Destined." Following "Love in Pavilion," highly anticipated series like "Speed and Love" are slated for release, promising global audiences diverse and captivating romantic narratives.

