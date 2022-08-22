Ipsos is officially a Great Place to Work® in Canada

Global certification recognizes exceptional employee fulfillment

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's largest market research companies, has been certified as a 2022 Great Place to Work® in Canada, an honor based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ipsos.

This distinction comes at a time of sustained growth for Ipsos, which uses superior data-driven insights – with the best people and the best technologies – to ensure client success in uncertain times.

"We are very proud to hold this official designation, as voted by our own staff and reflecting how much we focus here at Ipsos on Employee Experience as our No. 1 priority," said Ipsos North America CEO Lorenzo Larini. "Our growth is the clear result of the obsessive focus we have on the success of both our employees and our clients. Our efforts are paying off in record employee retention rates and increased staff engagement."

Over the last three decades, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees to determine what makes a workplace innovative, effective and inclusive. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized as a benchmark for teams that value professional achievement, advancement, and satisfaction.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world's third-largest insights and analytics company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts, and scientists have built unique multispecialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions, and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

SOURCE Ipsos

For further information: Kate Silverstein, Media Relations, +1 718 755 8829, [email protected]