Ipsos appoints Cynthia Pachovski as CEO of Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, today announced Cynthia Pachovski's appointment as CEO of Ipsos Canada.

Pachovski is an accomplished executive with more than two decades of experience leading market research and business development teams in various markets and regions. She rejoined Ipsos Canada in October 2019, as President of its Market Strategy and Understanding division. In her role, she led her team in supporting clients with advanced knowledge of the market, strategic and technology-led solutions.

Cynthia Pachovski

More recently, Pachovski stepped in as interim CEO of Canada on September 1, following the retirement of its former CEO, Gary Bennewies.

"Cynthia is an extremely effective leader. Picking up from the strong position which Canada achieved through the second quarter, performance under Cynthia's leadership has continued to grow," said Lorenzo Larini, CEO, Ipsos North America. "Her exceptional track record made her the clear choice to lead as CEO and further grow Ipsos Canada in its pre-eminent place in Canadian market research."

Prior to rejoining Ipsos, Pachovski led the Nielsen Consumer Insights and the Nielsen Media Digital Divisions in Canada. She successfully changed the business by launching new data and tech solutions to serve clients' digital transformation agendas.

Before Nielsen, Pachovski supported Ipsos in France as General Manager of the French overseas territories from 2007 to 2012. In this role, she built teams in multiple markets, led the development of research solutions and deployed international client services, delivering long-term growth and profitability.

Pachovski will report to Lorenzo Larini, CEO, Ipsos North America.

