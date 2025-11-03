TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) will be taking part in the 2025 Global Privacy Enforcement Network privacy sweep. As part of the sweep, more than thirty data protection and privacy authorities from around the world are examining websites and mobile applications commonly used by children.

Regulators will examine how these websites and mobile applications collect children's data, are transparent about their privacy practices, have age assurance mechanisms in place, and employ privacy protective controls to limit the collection of children's personal information.

The theme of this year's sweep recognizes that today's digital space is a significant part of children's lives, offering opportunities for self-expression, learning, socializing, and connecting with their community. Online services that do not consider the best interests of children can leave young people vulnerable to risks such as online tracking, profiling, targeting, and exposure to inappropriate or harmful content.

The sweep will mark the 10-year anniversary of a similar children's privacy sweep conducted in 2015, allowing authorities to compare results.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, the United Kingdom Information Commissioner's Office, and the Office of the Data Protection Authority of Guernsey are coordinating this year's sweep, which takes place from November 3 to 7, 2025.

The Global Privacy Enforcement Network connects privacy enforcement authorities around the world to promote and support cooperation in cross-border enforcement of laws protecting privacy.

The network has conducted international privacy sweeps on various themes since 2013. The initiative aims to increase awareness of privacy rights and responsibilities, encourage compliance with privacy legislation, identify concerns that may be addressed through targeted education or enforcement, and enhance cooperation between global data protection and privacy authorities.

"Young people are spending significantly more time on their digital devices and are much savvier online than the previous generation. Still, they may not always be aware of who is gathering their information and for what purposes," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. "As regulators, we must do our part to protect them. By identifying risks that youth face online, we can hold organizations accountable, and ensure children remain safer and more empowered when using digital technologies."

The results of the sweep will be compiled and published in a report in the coming months.

SOURCE Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner/Ontario

Media contact: [email protected]