IOU Financial Reports on Amendment of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU Financial" or the "Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today that it has amended the exercise price of the 200,000 options granted on January 15, 2020 to the investor relations firm The Howard Group from $0.25 to $0.08. If exercised, the shares underlying these options would be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the amendment.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. provides small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada access to the capital they need to seize growth opportunities quickly. In a unique approach to lending, IOU Financial's advanced, automated application and approval system accurately assesses applicants' financial realities, with an emphasis on day-to-day cash flow trends. IOU Financial allows these businesses to apply for six, nine, twelve, fifteen and eighteen-month term loans of up to US$500,000 to qualified U.S. applicants ($150,000 in Canada) within a few business days, with affordable charges favorable to cash-flow management. Its speed and transparency make IOU Financial a trusted alternative to banks. To learn more visit: IOUFinancial.com.

For further information: please contact: Philippe Marleau, Chief Executive Officer, (514) 789-0694 ext. 225; David Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 789-0694 ext. 278

