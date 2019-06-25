IoT Opportunities in Mexico: Identify Verticals to Invest in by 2022

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Digital Transformation expert, Ignacio Perrone , for the webinar " How Mexico's Future is Linked to IoT " on June 27 at 1 p.m. EDT. You will gain insight into the current status of the technology and projected market expansion by 2022. Views from end users will also be shared, as well as what Frost & Sullivan understands are the key elements to take into consideration when planning to deploy IoT.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3jd.

"To have success with IoT, you must focus on three things: an idea, execution and money. But first, an idea means a client, not a product. Second, you need a good execution to reach that client. And finally, you need money to fund the project. But money is a less important factor. If you have a good idea and you prove that you can execute, money won't be an issue," said Perrone.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Find out emerging trends and the top drivers for IoT investments.

for IoT investments. Learn which are the key verticals expected to have the highest growth rate by 2022.

expected to have the highest growth rate by 2022. Discover the critical steps to launch an IoT project in Mexico .

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

