IoT North Conference to be held on November 21 and 22 in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 21 and 22, 2023, IoT North Conference, organized by Connect Partnership Group Ltd. and presented by Rogers Business, brings together experts and learners to share knowledge and shape the future of business innovation. With over 1,100 registrants and 400 participating companies, IoT North conference provides ample opportunities for networking and collaboration. Through real-world experiences and interactive discussions, attendees explore the diverse applications of IoT and bring actionable insights back to their businesses to drive productivity and growth.

The two-day conference features over 60 hours of rich content including thought-provoking speakers, panel discussions, interactive roundtables, and industry-specific technical presentation. These insightful sessions discuss case studies, successful implementation strategies, and the trends shaping decision-making, with abundant networking opportunities to foster strategic partnership collaborations.

Notable agenda highlights include a keynote address from Deborah Yedlin, President and CEO, Calgary Chamber of Commerce. A panel discussion on sustainable technology strategy features Nannette Ho-Covernton, Sustainability Leader, Spartan Controls, Adam Burley, Director, IoT, Rogers Communications, Tiffany Novotny, Senior Manager, People Advisory Services and Erik Henningsmoen, Research & Policy Analyst, Information and Communications Technology Council.

Roundtables gives participants the opportunity to explore themes like national AI, accelerating the energy transition, smart hospitals, women innovation and technology, cybersecurity in emerging tech, and investment accelerators for start-ups. Industry-specific technical presentations enable a deeper dive, as thought-leaders share their knowledge on topics such as digital transformation, cloud computing, and the impact of emerging technologies on IT departments. Discover the full agenda and register today!

About IoT North Conference:

IoT North Conference is an annual event where business professionals, industry experts, start-ups and innovators from various sectors gather to explore and discuss the rapidly advancing field of Internet of Things (IoT) and the future of technology. IoT North Conference serves as a platform to empower individuals and organizations to leverage IoT technologies for growth, innovation, and positive societal impact. By bringing together a wide range of leaders and professionals, IoT North Conference fosters collaboration and learning, enabling participants to gain an understanding of the emerging trends and investment opportunities that shape the IoT ecosystem. In addition to thought-provoking keynote addresses, the two-day event features comprehensive panel discussions, interactive roundtables, and industry-specific technical sessions to inspire the evolution of tech innovation.

