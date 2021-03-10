Ionomr Innovations' Breakthrough Technology Tapped by Shell and U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Lab for Hydrogen Technology Advancement

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ionomr Innovations Inc.'s breakthrough Aemion+™ technology has been identified by the Shell GameChanger AcceleratorTM Powered by NREL (GCxN) for its potential to make a significant difference in the development of technologies to de-carbonize the global economy.

Ionomr is developing next generation alkaline ion exchange membranes and polymers that are key to converting intermittently generated power, such as solar, hydro or wind, into storable green hydrogen, renewable fuels and chemicals.

Ionomr has designed its polymers and membranes from the ground-up for maximum durability. Alkaline membranes allow the most expensive materials like Iridium and Titanium to be replaced with less expensive materials while increasing performance. Ionomr membranes allow more reliable, efficient and compact intermittent power-to-renewable fuel conversion processes, enabling production of the lowest-cost green hydrogen and green fuels, which are needed to de-carbonize the global economy.

It is challenging to de-carbonize heavy duty transportation, aviation and chemical feedstock industries, which require dense fuels and high temperatures. Ionomr membranes and polymers can help convert electricity generated from renewable energy into energy-dense clean fuels such as green hydrogen and alcohol that can be stored and used in heavy industry when needed.

The Shell GameChanger AcceleratorTM Powered by NREL (GCxN) is a multimillion-dollar, multiyear program developed in collaboration between Shell GameChanger and the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) focused on advancing emerging clean technologies with the greatest potential to dramatically alter the future global energy landscape.

The invitation-only program identifies high-impact technologies to partner with technical resources, expertise and world class facilities available through NREL and Shell's incubator program, Shell GameChanger, to reduce technology development risk and accelerate the technology to market. Ionomr was selected for advancement in the Electrosynthesis for Fuels and Chemicals category.

Bill Haberlin, CEO of Ionomr Innovations, said, "Ionomr is driven to define and exceed the highest performance metrics needed to allow for rapid commercialization and global acceleration of affordable green hydrogen technologies. We are honoured to be chosen to work with world leaders like Shell and the experts at NREL to maximize the performance of AEM electrolyzer technology using Ionomr membranes and polymers for the conversion of renewable energy into green fuels."

"Almost every aspect of our modern lives depends on certain materials and fuels, but with great consequence. For example, the American manufacturing industry is on-track to become the nation's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions within the next ten years," said Katie Richardson, GCxN program manager at NREL. "The selected GCxN startups are restructuring essential building blocks to reduce the carbon impact of essential goods and services."

"GCxN's fourth cohort will help prove that electrochemistry technologies can replace carbon-intensive legacy processes. As renewable energy costs continue to drop, cross-industry initiatives and partnerships will prove that it's possible to cost-effectively scale these technology applications and achieve real-world impact," said Haibin Xu, Shell's GCxN program manager.

About Ionomr Innovations

Ionomr is advancing the development and manufacturing of ion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion™ and Aemion™ technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, carbon capture & conversion, and advanced energy storage. Leveraging technology developed at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr was founded in 2018, and employs 25 professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy, visit www.ionomr.com.

