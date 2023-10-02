Ionik Welcomes New CFO and CPO

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik) ("Ionik" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced the appointment of Lois Norris as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Norris succeeds Jeff Collins who has been serving as interim CFO since August 1, 2023 in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). The Company also announced the appointment of Reena Bains as Chief People Officer ("CPO") effective October 16, 2023.

"On behalf of the PopReach team and Board, we are excited to welcome two highly accomplished executives to the senior leadership team in Lois and Reena," said Ted Hastings, CEO of Ionik. "The extensive experience they bring in managing and scaling financial, operational and organizational growth comes at a perfect time as we drive further integration of our portfolio of assets under the Ionik brand. We would also like to thank Jeff Collins for stepping in as interim CFO while we completed our search for a new CFO."

Ms. Norris has over 30 years of financial leadership experience and most recently held the position as CFO and COO of SSIMWAVE Inc., which was acquired by IMAX Corporation in September 2022. She has held prior CFO roles at technology start-up and scale-up companies including InvestorCOM, as well as Communitech, an industry led innovation center. With previous financial leadership roles at Humpty Dumpty Snack Foods and Dare Foods, her experience also includes both public and large privately held companies. She has served on numerous not-for-profit boards in the Kitchener-Waterloo community. Ms. Norris holds a CPA, CA designation and a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University. In 2017, she was awarded an FCPA designation by CPA Ontario, a special honour awarded to members who have brought distinction to the profession through significant achievements in their careers and contributions to the community.

Ms. Norris commented, "I am absolutely thrilled to join Ionik as CFO. The company has rapidly assembled an exceptional team and an impressive roster of advertising, marketing and monetization technology solutions, as foundational elements of its growth strategy. It is tremendously exciting to provide financial leadership at this point in Ionik's evolution, as we execute ambitious plans to build a market leading, data driven performance and brand advertising platform for our customers."

Ms. Bains is an accomplished Human Resources professional with more than 20 years of experience in a wide range of industries including financial services, payments, technology, and renewable energy. An ambassador of culture with a passion for employee engagement, Ms. Bains has led the development of global Human Resources strategies that have driven an increase in engagement, inclusion and innovation. Ms. Bains holds an Honours, Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto, Human Resource Management Certification from Humber College, and Executive Women in Leadership Certification from Cornell University. Ms. Bains also holds both the CHRP & CHRL designations.

Ms. Bains commented, "Joining the Ionik team at this stage in the company's journey is beyond exciting. The company's passion and commitment towards achieving high levels of employee engagement is a testament to the progressive, people and culture focused workplace that Ionik strives to be. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the HR function during this transformative period at Ionik, and look forward to working alongside passionate and dedicated team members as we continue to build on existing foundations with a goal to making Ionik a highly sought after workplace."

The Company's appointment of Ms. Norris as CFO and Ms. Bains as CPO remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers. We acquire, optimize and scale market-leading digital technology businesses providing cross-platform, performance-driven advertising and data solutions to attract, engage and monetize high-value consumers. Our portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform integrated with SCS; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization. Ionik is a registered business name of PopReach Corporation and is the name under which the Company currently operates its business.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik), Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Lois Norris, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 583-5918, [email protected]