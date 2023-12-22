Ionik Unveils Fully Rebranded Website

/Not for distribution to US wire services or for dissemination in the United States of America/

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 PopReach Corporation (dba "Ionik", or the "Company") (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQX: INIKF), a data-driven marketing technology company, took another step in its brand evolution with the launch of its new website, ionikgroup.com .

The new website provides a clearer overview of Ionik's focused strategy as well as the team and marketing technology platform that it has acquired and developed over the last transformative year. Through a series of synergistic acquisitions, Ionik has not only rebranded, but positioned itself as a meaningful competitor in the performance marketing and brand solutions space with momentum heading into 2024.

Ionikgroup.com details the capabilities of the Company's marketing platform across every stage of the customer journey from strategy, creative, media and technology and how the Company is assembling a valuable data asset. Leveraging this data asset will allow the Company to scale more profitably and to better navigate the perpetual changes in the marketing technology industry.

"We executed both strategically through our acquisitions and tactically with our integration efforts through 2023, which has allowed us to close the year with the launching of our new website communicating our go forward strategy. Our industry is constantly in a state of change, however, with the experience of the team we've assembled and our investment in building our expanding platform we have shown resilience throughout 2023 and are well positioned as we approach the market as Ionik in 2024" said Ted Hastings, CEO. "The new Ionik brand is now communicating our total offering, demonstrating how we leverage solutions to find new value for our clients and investors."

Visitors can explore Ionik's comprehensive services and solutions that make up its advanced marketing technology platform at the new site, which was created by Ionik's brand solutions agency, SCS.

The domain popreach.com , which hosted the Company's former corporate site, has been updated to focus on the PopReach Games business featuring its free-to-play mobile games portfolio.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on the OTCQX Best Market, is a data driven marketing technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers while building an extensive proprietary repository of opted-in first party data.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

