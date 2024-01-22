Ionik Announces Director Resignations

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation (dba "Ionik", or the "Company") (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQX: INIKF) announces the resignations of Jon Walsh and Christopher Locke from their positions on the Board of Directors (the "Board").

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Ionik management team, I would like to thank Jon and Chris for their dedication and service over the years," said PopReach Chairman Ben Colabrese. "We are grateful for the contributions of both Jon and Chris as members of the Board and wish them both well in their future endeavors."

The Board is actively conducting a process of identifying and evaluating new directors to fill the vacancies left by the departures of Mr. Walsh and Mr. Locke.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX Best Market, is a is a data driven marketing technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers while building an extensive proprietary repository of opted-in first party data.

For further information: PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik), Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, (647) 777-7564, [email protected]; Lois Norris, CFO, (416) 583-5918, [email protected]