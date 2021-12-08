Inviting all start-up entrepreneurs and innovators seeking to raise $1 million in seed-stage funding - Life Sciences Investment Summit 2022

Startup TNT will leverage its expertise in building a community of entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, innovators, and start-up supporters, to help lead the application and the due diligence process. In their last summit in November 2021, Startup TNT successfully raised $1.4 million to fund 10 companies, out of which 40% were founded and led by women.

API will leverage its network of experts in life sciences and pharmaceutical industry to garner support of new and seasoned investors, participate in the start-up recruitment process and secure base level funding for the summit.

The Life Sciences Investment Summit will be an open call, but the requirement is that companies have a presence in Alberta through active or planned contracts or employees in the province.

"There is tremendous talent and potential in Alberta to help life science companies scale. We see programming like this investment summit as key to unlocking this capacity for life science companies from across Canada and beyond. Having been a part of many Startup TNT's events in the past and seen the success of their events firsthand, we were sure they would be the right provider to organize and host a summit like this.

We are dedicated to supporting advancement of life sciences start-ups, and we invite innovators and entrepreneurs from across Canada and globally to consider applying to pitch at this summit," said Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, API.

"To date, we've raised over $5.4 million through 10 summits, engaged with over 180 investors and facilitated 34 start-up deals. We're now gearing up for our next Investment summit and we couldn't be happier to host a dedicated event for the Life Sciences industry in collaboration with Andrew MacIsaac and API.

With this summit, we're not just focusing on investing in life sciences start-ups but also building a community for them to engage with in the long-term. A part of this effort involves collaborating with leading service providers and investors in the life sciences industry and training new investors to become confident angels and mentors for these entrepreneurs," said Zack Storms, Founder and Chief-Organizer, Startup TNT.

For Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Interested applicants can determine their eligibility and apply using the following link by January 18, 2022: startuptnt.com/apply

Applicants shortlisted by the investors will be invited to participate in an 8-week due diligence process starting Jan 2022 to March 2022. You'll have an opportunity to build relationships and engage with investors and mentors as a direct outcome of your participation in this process.

On March 17th, 2022: The finalists will make their final pitch to the investors in a community showcase with the final investment decision(s) announced live.

If you're interested in becoming an investor or partnering for the event, please reach out to us by filling this form: startuptnt.com/contact

Organizing partners for the summit include key members of the Life Sciences fundraising and start-up support community: Innovate Calgary, Innovate Edmonton, Health Cities, Halo Health, University of Calgary UCeed Startup Investment Funds, and Thin Air Labs.

About API

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) is a not-for-profit institute making an impact in the life sciences by bridging the gap between academia and industry. With a network of over 100 pharmaceutical scientists, clinicians, regulatory, patent, and market experts, API brings life-saving research to the real world. API has an expert interdisciplinary team that works with collaborating organizations to provide the expertise, services and infrastructure of a pharmaceutical company. API helps innovators launch their ideas into the real world, connects industry to the translational science they need for success, and accelerates all aspects of the drug development process.

About Startup TNT

Startup TNT is a community of entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, innovators, and start-up supporters that gathers every week to have fun, share stories, and build great companies. Twice a year, Startup TNT holds a summit to celebrate the prairie start-up community and invest in local entrepreneurs in Alberta and Saskatchewan. We also run sector-specific summits to raise money and awareness for specific industries making an impact on the Canadian economy.

SOURCE Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

For further information: Media contacts: Hana Marinkovic, Director, Public Affairs and Strategy, [email protected]; Zack Storms, Founder and Chief-Organizer, [email protected]