BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Baie-D'Urfé informs the media representatives that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the expansion and restoration of Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall.

Date: February 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place: Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall, 20 410 Lakeshore Road, Baie-D'Urfé (Québec) H9X 1P7

The work includes reconfiguring the space, restoration of historical works, installation of an elevator, reinforcement of the foundations and replacement and restoration of windows, as well as insulation of the building. When completed, a new section will be built and will include administrative offices. The ancestral section will give way to the Council Chamber and a workspace.

This work will enable the preservation of this emblematic building of the Town of Baie-D'Urfé, as well as ensure access for people with reduced mobility.

Information:

Town of Baie-D'Urfé

Communications department

514 457-7457

[email protected]

