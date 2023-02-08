Invitation to the media--Official groundbreaking of the expansion and restoration project of Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall Français
Feb 08, 2023, 13:38 ET
BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Baie-D'Urfé informs the media representatives that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the expansion and restoration of Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall.
Date: February 16, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Place: Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall, 20 410 Lakeshore Road, Baie-D'Urfé (Québec) H9X 1P7
The work includes reconfiguring the space, restoration of historical works, installation of an elevator, reinforcement of the foundations and replacement and restoration of windows, as well as insulation of the building. When completed, a new section will be built and will include administrative offices. The ancestral section will give way to the Council Chamber and a workspace.
This work will enable the preservation of this emblematic building of the Town of Baie-D'Urfé, as well as ensure access for people with reduced mobility.
