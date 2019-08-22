Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three Outaouais businesses Français

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 22, 2019, 07:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will announce financial support for three Outaouais businesses.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date
Friday, August 23, 2019

Time
1:00 p.m.

Location
Location A.L.L.
307 chemin Industriel
Gatineau, Quebec
J8R 0C6

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Telephone: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca

